News

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce announced its board of directors has elected LuAnn Ballesteros, vice president of External and Government Affairs for The Jackson Laboratory, as board chair. Ballesteros’ two-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

Current Chair Clif Greim of Frosty Hill Consulting will serve as past board chair upon the completion of his two-year term as chair on Dec. 31. Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank, will serve as first vice chair. Ann Robinson, partner and chair of Pierce Atwood’s Government Relations & Lobbying Practice Group, has been elected second vice chair.