Islander wins Distinguished Newspaper award Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 19 hrs ago BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Islander was named a Distinguished Newspaper by the New England Newspaper and Press Association last week during a virtual conference and awards ceremony.The Islander took second place in the Newspaper of the Year category for its circulation size, behind the Vermont Standard, based in Woodstock, Vt. Tags Mount Desert Islander New England Newspaper And Press Association Bar Harbor