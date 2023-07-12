BAR HARBOR — The owner of this newspaper and more than two dozen others around the state has reached a deal to sell the majority of his publications to a nonprofit. The Mount Desert Islander, however, is not on that list.
“At this time the sale does not affect our northern division of newspapers,” owner Reade Brower wrote in an email to staff on July 10. Whether those publications may eventually follow in a nonprofit model “will be explored in the coming months,” he added.
The deal with the National Trust for Local News includes five of Maine’s six dailies: Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record. Also included are 17 weeklies, including the Forecaster papers, Scarborough Leader, South Portland Sentry, Kennebunk Post, Biddeford Courier, Register Gazette, Bethel Citizen, Advertiser Democrat, Rumford Falls Times, Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser and Rangeley Highlander. The papers operate under the Masthead Maine umbrella.
Not included in the sale are several publications Brower owns on the Midcoast and Downeast. In addition to the Islander, he will retain ownership of The Ellsworth American in Ellsworth; the Camden Herald; The Courier Gazette, which covers Knox County; The Republican Journal, which covers Waldo County, and The Free Press, which Brower founded in 1985.
“The groups are independent and have always operated separately of each other, and the southern group was part of a 10-year plan,” Brower said Wednesday. “I also have several other businesses outside the Masthead realm that I will continue to own and operate. This business division, unlike Masthead, is centered in the communities I live in and have been a part of for over 40 years.
“With Masthead, as a statewide business, I wanted to find an ownership group that was dedicated to preserving journalism in all of Maine, while continuing to run a self-sustaining business built for the long run.”
The sales price for the Masthead Maine papers was not disclosed. The anticipated closing date is Aug. 1.
Brower said the goal was to pay off his investments in the newspaper group. “Maximizing the value of the mission, rather than the financial gain, allows the mission to continue. The National Trust for Local News is set up to stay on the path of running a self-sustaining business, one focused on strong journalism and continued innovation.”
The National Trust for Local News was established in 2021 and is headquartered in Denver, Colo. In April of 2021, the group acquired a chain of 24 community newspapers in Colorado. The Trust has also facilitated the sale of the Denton Record-Chronicle in Texas to KERA, North Texas’s source for PBS and NPR programming. The nonprofit’s 2022 annual report states, “We can now say we have conserved 33 community news titles with 31 journalists serving 4.5 million individuals in counties that otherwise would be without a local source of news.
“As we head into 2023, we’re more committed than ever to ensuring quality local news in small towns and rural communities across the country: preventing the spread of news deserts, strengthening communities, and reinvigorating local democracy,” according to a letter from CEO and co-founder Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro.
Brower said “The Trust will have the ability to create, and to raise, the investment money needed to set Maine journalism up for the decades ahead and to continue to earn the public’s trust. That is the best path forward in an industry that remains one of the most challenging ones in the world.”
Early this spring, the newly formed Maine Journalism Foundation announced it was launching a $15 million campaign to buy the Masthead Maine publications. At the time, Bill Nemitz, president of the foundation and a former Portland Press Herald columnist, said the group had a “broad objective” to preserve local journalism and to ensure the papers would not be purchased by a chain or hedge fund that might slash the newsroom staff.
A 2022 study from Northwestern University’s journalism school found that 2,500 U.S. newspapers have gone out of business since 2005, including 360 between late 2019 and May of 2022.
“We are delighted that the largest media company in Maine will convert to a nonprofit outlet with a mission to provide independent, nonpartisan local news across the state, bolstering communities large and small,” Maine Journalism Foundation board members said in a statement this week.
“The Maine Journalism Foundation is grateful beyond measure to our hundreds of donors and supporters whose efforts have made this possible. It was your trust and faith in the future of journalism expressed through your gifts and offers of support that kept this effort moving forward to this incredible outcome. We are thrilled to have collaborated with the National Trust and look forward to continuing to shape the future of journalism in Maine.”
Details of what the sale will mean for day-to-day operations at the Masthead Maine papers are still being worked out, according to the Portland Press Herald, though Hansen Shapiro said the papers will continue to be managed by Masthead Maine Chief Executive Officer Lisa DeSisto and her staff.
“We have an overall set of principles and strategies for sustainability and for enhancing the quality of local service, but all the details of what that means for the papers is really something we’re going to be working closely with Lisa on and working with community members on,” Hansen Shapiro told the Press Herald.