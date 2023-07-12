News

Reade Brower

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — The owner of this newspaper and more than two dozen others around the state has reached a deal to sell the majority of his publications to a nonprofit. The Mount Desert Islander, however, is not on that list.

“At this time the sale does not affect our northern division of newspapers,” owner Reade Brower wrote in an email to staff on July 10. Whether those publications may eventually follow in a nonprofit model “will be explored in the coming months,” he added.