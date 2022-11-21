Trenton — A property damage incident involving three vehicles occurred on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton Nov. 15 as a result of road rage. Samuel Self, 19, of Eddington, was operating a 2012 GMC Canyon and Seneca Hanna, 38, of Ellsworth, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze northbound by the airport. The two vehicles passed each other several times and were being operated erratically, according to the police log. At one point, Self attempted to pass Hanna on the shoulder of the roadway to the right but Hanna would not let Self pass, which resulted in the two colliding. Hanna’s vehicle struck the rear driver side of Self’s truck, causing Self to lose control and swerve into the southbound lane, where the truck sideswiped a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by a Southwest Harbor woman. The truck was corrected back across the northbound lane and went off the road to the right, coming to rest in a ditch. No one was injured and all vehicles involved were driven from the scene with reportable damage.
Bar Harbor
After responding to a report on Nov. 15 of a fight in progress, officers arrested Aaron Hilton, 41, of Bar Harbor, on a charge of assault. Hilton was taken to Hancock County Jail.
A report of vandalism was made on Nov. 15. This case is under investigation and extra patrols will be conducted in the area, according to the police log.
Dispatch took at 911 call on Nov. 16 from a local church. Upon callback, it was discovered that a chair had fallen over in the elevator and hit the emergency call button.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Joshua Jipson, 33, of Hancock, was summonsed for criminal speed.
Following a traffic stop on Friday in Bar Harbor, Weston Graham, 46, of Maine and North Dakota, was summonsed for operating without a license, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
Southwest Harbor
The police department received a report on Nov. 14 of people trespassing at a local abandoned house. An officer searched the residence and found no indication that people had been there.
A report was made to the police department on Nov. 15 about a person hanging around a local business. An officer spoke with the person who said they were an employee of adjacent business.
Dispatch received a report on Nov. 17 of a missing juvenile. As an officer was meeting with the parents, the child came home.
The department took a report on Friday saying that a person on Main Street appeared to be ill. An officer went to the scene and spoke to the person in question, who said they were fine and refused any assistance. No further police action was taken.
Mount Desert
Gunshots were reported to the police on Nov. 17 that turned out to be someone legally target practicing.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Leeman Hodgdon, 40, of Tremont, was summonsed for operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.