News

Trenton — A property damage incident involving three vehicles occurred on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton Nov. 15 as a result of road rage. Samuel Self, 19, of Eddington, was operating a 2012 GMC Canyon and Seneca Hanna, 38, of Ellsworth, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze northbound by the airport. The two vehicles passed each other several times and were being operated erratically, according to the police log. At one point, Self attempted to pass Hanna on the shoulder of the roadway to the right but Hanna would not let Self pass, which resulted in the two colliding. Hanna’s vehicle struck the rear driver side of Self’s truck, causing Self to lose control and swerve into the southbound lane, where the truck sideswiped a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by a Southwest Harbor woman. The truck was corrected back across the northbound lane and went off the road to the right, coming to rest in a ditch. No one was injured and all vehicles involved were driven from the scene with reportable damage.

