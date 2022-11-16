Southwest Harbor — An individual reported on Nov. 10 that they had listed their house for sale and then found an ad on Craig’s List from someone claiming to be offering the house for rent. The ad was removed and an investigation is underway.
The police department received a report on Nov. 8 about an animal under a house making scratching noises. The owner put out traps for a mouse or squirrel, according to the police log.
After dispatch received a report of trespassing on Nov. 9, Jordan Doolan, 29, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Justin Bent, 35, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on Sunday for burglary (Class C) and violation of probation after entering a residence without permission and stealing from the residence, according to the police log.
Bar HarborReynold Theriault, 40, of Presque Isle, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with unauthorized use of property, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Following a traffic stop on Nov. 10, Brittanie Ritchie, 30, of Plymouth, was charged for operating after suspension.
Officers provided traffic control for the Bar Harbor Bed Races Friday morning.
Mount DesertA 911 call was received by the police department on Saturday regarding a vehicle that was off the road in Acadia National Park. This matter was handled by a park ranger.
TremontBrandon Hodgdon, 49, of Tremont, was arrested on Nov. 9 on charges of violating a protection order and was taken to Hancock County Jail.
A Tremont woman was operating a 2012 white Subaru Forester southbound on the Tremont Road Nov. 14 when a deer entered the roadway. Unable to avoid the deer, the driver struck it with the driver’s side of her vehicle, causing reportable damage, but the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
A good Samaritan, along with a member of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, helped an elderly Tremont resident get into her home after she accidentally locked herself out.
Trenton A 31-year-old woman from Mount Desert was operating a 2013 Toyota RAV4 eastbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Tremont when she dozed off while driving, according to the police log. The RAV4 crossed the centerline and went off the roadway on the left. The driver was not injured but her vehicle had to be towed.
On Nov. 10, a Trenton woman was traveling northbound on the Oak Point Road in Trenton when a deer entered the roadway. The driver was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with her 2010 Lexus GX460. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
A car versus deer incident was reported on the Bayside Road in Trenton on Nov. 14. At approximately 3:30 p.m., David Honey, 63, of Great Pond, was operating a 2019 Honda northbound when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Honey’s vehicle sustained minor damage to the bumper and was able to be driven from the scene.