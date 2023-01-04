Bar Harbor — A noise complaint was reported in Hulls Cove Dec. 29. The cause of the noise was multiple intoxicated people sledding in the roadway. An officer advised them to call it a night.
Food items described as “suspicious” were reported to the police on Dec. 27. An officer investigated the items and logged that they were “dumped food” that was not suspicious and would biodegrade naturally.
A resident on Crooked Road asked for an extra patrol on Dec. 28 to slow down traffic.
An officer investigated an overdose death on Friday. Next of kin was notified and the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.
The police department took a report of gunshots on Saturday that were later determined to be fireworks. The source of the fireworks was not located.
Mount Desert
On Saturday, Brandon Knight of Tremont was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Trax in the wrong travel lane on Indian Point Road at a high rate of speed, according to the police log, when he failed to stop at an intersection and was unable to maintain control around a turn. The Trax left the roadway, went into a ditch and hit an electric pole. No injuries were reported. Knight was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and duty to inform law enforcement. He was taken to Hancock County Jail. The Trax, which was totaled, was towed.
An individual reported seeing a possible bobcat on Saturday in Northeast Harbor.
Following a traffic stop, Lexi Rich, 20, of Bass Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license. Rich was taken to Hancock County Jail for booking.
Southwest Harbor
Late in the evening on Dec. 27, an officer saw a vehicle parked at the end of Cable Lane and initiated a traffic stop and discovered that the juvenile operator had a learner’s permit. The driver was issued a citation for violation of learner’s permit restrictions.
Dispatch received a report Friday night of a domestic incident on Forest Avenue. The responding officer spoke with the individuals involved who were friends, not household members. The two were separated for the night and warned for disorderly conduct.
On Saturday, dispatch received a report of sparking wires on a telephone pole. An officer responded to the area, confirmed there was visible sparking and gave the pole numbers to dispatch to pass on to Versant Power.
Tremont
As a result of a traffic stop during the evening hours of Dec. 27, Jordan Hodgdon, 25, of Seal Cove, was summonsed for operating while suspended and violation of conditions of release.