The police department took a report on Jan. 12 about a 2011 Mini Cooper that had rolled backward down Main Street and struck a light pole. An officer arrived on the scene and found the Cooper unattended and undamaged. The 21-year-old owner of the vehicle showed up shortly after the officer arrived and told the officer that he had parked the car in neutral with the parking brake on. The officer suggested in the future that the driver also leave the car in gear, according to the police log.
The police department on Sunday received a 911 call from two stranded hikers on the Goat Trail in Acadia National Park. Park rangers were notified and responded. Rangers found the hikers and helped them get to safety.
A resident reported possible wildlife in their attic on Jan. 10. The attic was checked and no animals were found.
While on patrol on Jan. 12, an officer came across a vehicle that had two flat tires. The driver told the officer he was all set and that he had a tow truck coming.
Damage to a stop sign on Knox Road was reported on Jan. 12 and an officer contacted the Bar Harbor Highway Department to make repairs.
Mount Desert
Dispatch took a report on Jan. 10 of a man walking outside who was underdressed for the weather. Officers did not locate him.
Southwest Harbor
Ten traffic stops were made from Jan 11-14 in the 25-mph zone on Seawall Road. All vehicles stopped were traveling 10-20 miles over the speed limit.
An officer stopped a speeding vehicle Jan. 12 on Main Street. The driver, Noah H. Augustine-Clark, 29, of Orono, was summonsed for operating after suspension.
A Marshall Brook Road business called the police department on Friday about a theft. This investigation is ongoing.
An officer received a report Sunday of a burglary on Bass Harbor Road. This case is under investigation.
Trenton
A vehicle reportedly passed a school bus that had its red lights flashing on Jan. 11. Trenton Elementary School reported the vehicle, giving police a description for an investigation.
On Jan. 11, due to high vehicle speeds on the Bar Harbor Road, the Trenton Elementary School requested more patrols during pick-up and drop-off times. An officer said he would make the Sheriff's Department aware and would try to increase patrols when available.
A Trenton resident reported on Jan. 12 that packages are being stolen from her mailbox. A deputy advised the resident to put up cameras so the Sheriff’s Department can identify the alleged thief.