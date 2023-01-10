Southwest Harbor — The Southwest Harbor Police Department received reports of men running shirtless on two different days last week. One of the men reported being hot.
Alexandra McComiskey was charged with attaching false plates and failure to provide insurance on Jan. 3 for driving a truck with expired registration. The truck was towed.
An officer saw a vehicle driving on Seawall Road Jan. 5 with an expired inspection sticker. The operator, Lexi E. Rich, 20, of Bass Harbor, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release and was given a civil summons for possession of liquor by a minor.
An employee at a business on Bass Harbor Road called the police department on Friday to request an officer to come and check suspected illegal drugs that were found outside of the building.
Dispatch received a report on Saturday of vandalism at a Main Street business, resulting in significant water damage. This case is under investigation.
Bar Harbor
An officer checked on a possible grass fire on Jan. 3, which turned out to be a campfire.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Mathew C. Vanwormer-Lagrange, 41, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
Mount Desert
Following a traffic stop on Jan. 5, Tyrone S. Lee, 30, of Northeast Harbor, was summonsed for operating on a suspended registration. The vehicle was towed.