News

Bar Harbor — Rose Chick, 60, of Trenton struck a deer on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Nov. 29. Chick was driving north along the roadway when a deer entered. As a result of the accident, Chick’s vehicle, a 2013 Ford SUV sustained front end damage.

On the same day, on Route 102, Faye Masterson of Southwest Harbor was traveling southbound when her vehicle struck a deer. Masterson’s vehicle also sustained front end damage.