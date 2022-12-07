Bar Harbor — Rose Chick, 60, of Trenton struck a deer on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Nov. 29. Chick was driving north along the roadway when a deer entered. As a result of the accident, Chick’s vehicle, a 2013 Ford SUV sustained front end damage.
On the same day, on Route 102, Faye Masterson of Southwest Harbor was traveling southbound when her vehicle struck a deer. Masterson’s vehicle also sustained front end damage.
Bar Harbor and Mount Desert officer were kept busy Dec. 1 responding to multiple reports of downed power lines due to strong winds and rain.
Following a traffic stop in Town Hill on Dec. 4, 2022, Miranda St John,38, of Trenton, was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.
Mount Desert
On Dec. 1 a resident reported a tree that had fallen onto his vehicle while it was parked. There had been high winds and rain the previous night and the tree caused substantial damage to the vehicle. As the vehicle was parked on private property and not on a public way, a crash report was not completed.
Lewis Moore, 72, of Mount Desert was summonsed on Dec. 3 on a civil violation of having a dog at large.
Southwest Harbor
The police department received a report Nov. 28 of a suspicious vehicle but it was gone when officers arrived.
The police department, fire department and EMS responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Bass Harbor Road Nov. 29. No injuries were reported.
The department received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Route 102 near Jody’s Acre Road Saturday.
An officer responded to a report of a domestic incident on Saturday. No charges were filed.
Trenton
At approximately 10 a.m. on Nov. 30, a Trenton store called to report two suspicious vehicles in their parking lot. One vehicle was stopped a short way down the road while the other remained in the lot until contact was made. It was determined no laws were being broken although 32-year-old Logan Lawson was arrested on two outstanding warrants. She was transported to the jail without incident.