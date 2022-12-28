Bar Harbor — A tree came down onto County Road during Friday’s storm. An area resident plowed the tree out of the road until Bar Harbor Highway Department could cut it up.
A report was called into the police department on Friday about a motorcycle on its side on Cottage Street. An officer went to the area and found a small scooter on its side in a parking spot, touching the curb. The officer didn’t notice any damage and did not stand the scooter back up because of the really strong winds at the time. The officer checked on it again a short time later and it was gone.
High winds and rough seas on Friday caused waves of water to spill over onto State Highway 3 at Hulls Cove Beach during high tide. Bar Harbor Highway Department plowed seaweed and small rocks out of the road to clear it.
During Friday’s storm, a motorist drove over a downed line and got it entangled around their vehicle. The fire department was able to cut the motorist free without injury or damage to the vehicle.
A tree came down onto Bayview Drive on Friday, blocking both lanes of travel. Bar Harbor Highway Department responded and cut up the tree.
A Bar Harbor man had the bed rack ripped off his 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck on Friday after it got caught in low-hanging wires. The man was not hurt.
Multiple reports were made on Friday of traffic hazards and downed trees and power lines.
A Bar Harbor man was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan eastbound on Eagle Lake Road on Friday during the storm when, in the area of Acadia National Park headquarters, the vehicle struck a tree branch that was in the roadway. The driver continued to his home and found that a portion of the branch had lodged in the front end of the vehicle, causing damage to the passenger-side headlight and the radiator cap.
On Saturday, someone reported an object floating in the water in the harbor off Bridge Street. The object was determined to be a deflated raft that was blown into the water during Friday’s storm.
A teenager from Bernard was traveling eastbound on Route 233, Eagle Lake Road, on Saturday when her 2006 Volkswagen Passat began to slide due to poor weather and road conditions. The Passat entered the oncoming lane backward and slid off the road on the westbound shoulder. The teen was not injured.
A motorist reported someone walking down the middle of the road on Mount Desert Street Saturday but an officer who responded did not find anyone.
The police department took a report of child abuse on Sunday. This is under investigation.
Officers assisted the fire department with a structure fire on Sunday.
Mount Desert
A person called in a complaint on Dec. 21 about some school zone lights that were flashing. The police department contacted the agency that oversees the operation of the lights.
A tree fell onto Main Street in Somesville on Friday during the storm. The Department of Transportation was contacted to remove it.
While on patrol during Friday’s storm, an officer saw roads flooding and large rocks in the roadway along Peabody Drive due to storm surge. The officer notified dispatch who contacted Maine Department of Transportation, which came and cleared the roadways.
A Hampden man was driving northward along Sound Drive on Friday when his 2014 Toyota Tundra hit a large tree that had fallen into the road. The Tundra had to be towed due to extensive front-end damage. The man was uninjured.
Mount Desert Fire Department reported Saturday “a tree through the roof at a Mount Desert residence,” according to the police log. The police department tried to notify the homeowner. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.
Southwest Harbor
A summons was served to Brennan Spofford, 43, of Southwest Harbor, Dec. 20 for unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug. While arresting Spofford on a probation violation, 6.6 grams of fentanyl and assorted pills were found. Spofford has been charged with trafficking scheduled drugs.