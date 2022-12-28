News

Bar Harbor — A tree came down onto County Road during Friday’s storm. An area resident plowed the tree out of the road until Bar Harbor Highway Department could cut it up.

A report was called into the police department on Friday about a motorcycle on its side on Cottage Street. An officer went to the area and found a small scooter on its side in a parking spot, touching the curb. The officer didn’t notice any damage and did not stand the scooter back up because of the really strong winds at the time. The officer checked on it again a short time later and it was gone.