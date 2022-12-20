News

Bar Harbor — Joshua Spataro of Bar Harbor was arrested on Dec. 14 on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to provide evidence of insurance after driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla over a curb and into trees and then fleeing the scene, leaving behind debris.

A 17-year-old driver of a 2007 Subaru crashed in the parking lot of Mount Desert Island High School Dec. 14. The driver was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot when, due to speed and poor road conditions, the vehicle struck a coping stone, causing damage to its front end. The driver was not injured.