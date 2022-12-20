Bar Harbor — Joshua Spataro of Bar Harbor was arrested on Dec. 14 on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to provide evidence of insurance after driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla over a curb and into trees and then fleeing the scene, leaving behind debris.
A 17-year-old driver of a 2007 Subaru crashed in the parking lot of Mount Desert Island High School Dec. 14. The driver was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot when, due to speed and poor road conditions, the vehicle struck a coping stone, causing damage to its front end. The driver was not injured.
A business owner reported a theft of liquor on Dec. 15. After an investigation by the police, Andrew Reeves, 26, of New Orleans, La., was summonsed for theft by unauthorized taking.
A person was warned by officers on Friday for asking customers of a local business for money.
Mount Desert
Gunshots were reported in Mount Desert on Dec. 15 but police could not find the cause.
Southwest Harbor
A theft was reported Dec. 12 at an apartment on Forest Avenue. This investigation is ongoing.
Christina L. Hobbs, 26, of Tremont, turned herself in to the police department for a failure to appear warrant out of Lincoln District Court. Hobbs was bailed and given a new court date.
The police department received a report on Saturday of a male subject sleeping in a local establishment. The man moved along without incident.
On Sunday, an officer clocked a vehicle driving northward on Main Street at 38 mph in a posted 25-mph zone. The vehicle was stopped and Archer E. T. Hill, 20, of Bar Harbor, was issued civil summonses for underage illegal possession of liquor and underage illegal transportation of drugs (marijuana).