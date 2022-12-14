Mount Desert — A check on a business in Somesville early Sunday morning resulted in a 16-year-old male from Orland, a 17-year-old female from Ellsworth and a 17-year-old male from Bucksport being summonsed on charges of possession of marijuana. A 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was charged with traffic-related offenses as well, according to the police log, including operating without a license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor. All parties were summonsed and released. —Following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old female from Southwest Harbor was summonsed for operating without a license.
Bar Harbor
A missing female juvenile from Southwest Harbor was found in Bar Harbor Dec. 7.
Someone reported on Dec. 8 that a vehicle had passed a stopped school bus, resulting in Jasper Tolentino, 26, of Ellsworth, being summonsed on Friday for passing a school bus that had its lights flashing.
An officer provided blue lights on State Highway 102 on Friday during a large funeral gathering.
Southwest Harbor
Officers responded on Friday to a report of a silver Kia Optima making bad passes on Main Street but were unable to locate the vehicle. On Sunday, the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and the operator was warned for both incidents.
Dispatch received a report on Saturday of a disturbance on Forest Avenue. The responding officer spoke with those involved and everything appeared to be OK.
An officer was requested on Sunday to keep the peace at a citizen dispute on Main Street.
Trenton
Brandon Barnett, 31, of Ellsworth, was traveling westbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton in a 26-foot International box truck Dec. 6 when he reportedly fell asleep. The truck started going off the roadway when Barnett woke up. Barnett overcorrected to bring the truck back onto the road, but the fully loaded box truck’s weight shifted and the vehicle struck and broke a utility pole before rolling onto the passenger side and sliding across the road and into the opposite lane. Barnett and his passenger had minor injuries. Dave’s Towing, with the assistance of Bouchard’s Towing, removed the truck from the scene. Versant repaired the utility pole.
A three-vehicle crash was reported in Trenton on Friday. Melanie Mourino, 43, of Trenton, was operating a 2016 Honda Odyssey northbound on Route 3 when she stopped to turn left into the Trenton Elementary School parking lot. Stopped behind her was Aidan Jeffers, 17, of Bar Harbor, and his passenger, in a 2021 Dodge Durango. Behind them, also stopped, was 61-year-old Herve Billon of South Paris in a 2019 Buick Encore. Traveling northbound behind everyone was Jordan Hodgdon, 25, of Tremont, in a 2011 Subaru Legacy. Hodgdon failed to stop and his vehicle rear ended Billon’s Buick, causing the Buick to crash into Jeffers, who then crashed into Mourino. All vehicles sustained reportable damage and three of the four had to be towed from the scene. Hodgdon complained of minor pain but declined medical treatment after signing off with the ambulance. Hodgdon was subsequently arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of operating after suspension.
On Sunday, 21-year-old Samantha Wark of Southwest Harbor was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado northbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton when a deer entered the roadway. Wark was not able to avoid the deer, and the collision damaged her vehicle.
Tremont
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an overdose complaint in Tremont on Friday where a man and a woman were overdosing and unconscious in their vehicle. Both were resuscitated with Narcan and transported to the emergency room for additional medical care.
Deputies on Friday spoke with a Tremont resident who was allowing a man to stay in a vehicle on their property. The two had a disagreement after the man demanded a camper be put on the property that he could live in. As a result, the man was issued a written no-trespass notice.