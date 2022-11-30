Southwest Harbor — Glenn F. Robertson, 48, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on a warrant and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a brief foot pursuit on Main Street ending on Forest Avenue.
The police department received a report of an unconscious male at a local residence on Nov.22. Upon investigation, it appeared that the man had died of an apparent drug overdose.
An officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street Nov. 24 because of a defect after which Rachel Wells, 31, of Bar Harbor, was charged on a count of operating under the influence.
Bar Harbor
Thorin Smith, 21, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Nov. 21 on a warrant on failure to appear. He was taken to Hancock County Jail. According to the police log, later that day, following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Smith was arrested on charges of criminal speed, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release and was taken back to the jail.
Jack D. Stroud, 22, of Ellsworth, was charged on Sunday with operating under the influence of alcohol after he lost control of a 2003 Subaru Forester on Norway Drive and went off the road. The police report mentioned damage to the Subaru’s driver side doors and roof but noted that Stroud did not report any injury and declined a medical evaluation when it was offered.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Catherine Austin, 56, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and operating without a license. She was later bailed from the police department.
Trenton
In the afternoon hours of Nov. 25, 43-year-old Shaun Lemoine of Swan’s Island was operating his blue 2004 GMC pickup northbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. Lemoine became distracted, according to the police report, and was slow to notice a vehicle ahead of him slowing to make a turn. Lemoine swerved and avoided the vehicle but went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Lemoine was not injured as a result of the collision and his vehicle was driven from the scene having sustained reportable damage.
On Nov. 25, officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. Eben Richardson of Bar Harbor was operating his silver 2017 Kia Sorento when a deer ran into his front quarter panel causing minor damage. He was wearing his seatbelt and not injured. He was able to operate his vehicle away from the scene.