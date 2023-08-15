TRENTON — Over the next six weeks the Island Explorer bus system will be putting battery electric buses from four different manufacturers through their paces to see how well they perform.
Each of the buses will be driven on the Island Explorer’s regular routes over five or six days.
The first trial had been scheduled to start next Monday with an electric bus from California-based Proterra. But Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation, which operates the fare-free Island Explorer system, said he was informed Monday that the Proterra bus trial had been canceled.
Murphy said each bus in the trials will be judged on the basis of both driver and electronic feedback.
“Some of the most important information we will get will come from data retrieving devices on the buses,” he said. “We are primarily interested in range.
We want to know how far these buses can go without needing to be charged; we want to test their limits.”
Murphy said feedback from the drivers on how responsive and maneuverable the buses are will also be important.
“We are keenly interested in how these buses fit the landscape, that is, how they maneuver around the Village Green, for instance, and up on the hill around the hotels on the Eden Street route and in and out of the Sand Beach parking lot – all the places that are already difficult.”
Murphy said it’s not just Downeast Transportation and Acadia National Park that are interested in these bus trials.
“There are other partners including the National Park Service overall and the state who are involved in this test. Several other national parks also have their eyes on this demonstration.”
The current Island Explorer bus fleet is relatively new. The oldest of the propane powered buses won’t start needing to be replaced until 2029. But with the opening in a couple of years of the visitor information center and transportation hub at the Acadia Gateway Center and the possible further expansion of the Island Explorer system, electric buses might be a feasible option, Murphy said.
Battery electric buses currently cost about $1 million apiece. That is about four times the cost of the most recent propane powered bus that was added to the Island Explorer fleet.