BAR HARBOR — Island Connections has named its next executive director.
Carissa Tinker was originally hired by Island Connections in March of 2022 and has served as the transportation coordinator and program administrator. She began her new job as executive director on Aug. 21.
“We are delighted that Carissa has accepted the job,” said Stephanie Clement, chair of the Island Connections Board of Directors. “She has been an invaluable asset to our organization and knows many of our volunteers, donors and the Neighbors who are part of the community we serve. She is devoted to our organization’s mission and has an outstanding educational background and diverse work experience that will advance our programs.”
Tinker is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School. She holds a master’s degree from the School for International Training Graduate Institute and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science from St. Michael’s College.
Island Connections is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that provides transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on MDI and the surrounding area to get them to vital medical appointments, along with combating food insecurity by delivering Meals on Wheels and providing grocery shopping and other services. The organization annually coordinates more than 5,500 rides by volunteers to fulfill its “neighbors helping neighbors’’ service model.
“It’s important to me personally that MDI continues to be a safe place to age independently, and Island Connections plays a huge role in that,” Tinker said. “I’m excited to lead us into the future and ensure that it stays the strong organization that it currently is.”