ELLSWORTH — A delay in completing an investment partnership is the latest setback for the Municipal Review Committee, the volunteer board that has struggled to bring Hampden waste processing plant Municipal Waste Solutions (MWS) – recently renamed from Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) – back online since it closed in 2019 from a lack of capital.
The MRC holds contracts with 115 communities to process their solid waste and recyclables. The group purchased the facility for $1.5 million earlier this year when no buyer could be secured.
Revere Capital Advisors, a New York and London-based hedge fund, had planned to close on its purchase of MWS shares on Nov. 30. Then the company learned that testing of the final pulp product produced by the waste-to-biofuel technology, developed by Fiberight, had not been completed by CRM in accordance with a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permit issued shortly before the plant stopped operations.
The MRC board informed its members by letter on Nov. 29, two weeks before its annual meeting set for Dec. 14.
“Revere has been working with Maine DEP to ensure it understands the requirements of the permit and there is a clear path forward to meeting the conditions,” the MRC stated.
While no new date for the shares purchase is set, Revere “is hopeful” the sale will happen by the end of this year.
Since the facility closed in 2019, the MRC has seen one prospective sale of the plant fall through after months of negotiation, and then was unable to find a satisfactory proposal from another buyer by a self-imposed June 30, 2022, deadline. Under a stalking horse bid process, the MRC then purchased the facility itself, knowing that it would need millions of dollars of investment money to bring the facility back online.
“It is very difficult to find a source of financing because everybody is looking for collateral,” Board Chairperson Karen Fussell said in March. “The complicated nature of this facility and the fact that it’s a single-purpose asset … is not straightforward.”
The MRC has a subcommittee in place to find “alternative sources of financing,” the member letter noted, and has held meetings with the Maine Municipal Bank, the DEP commissioner, the Governor’s Office and “many other state and federal agencies and financial institutions about possible funding sources and backing the capital needed to restart the facility.”
The annual meeting will be held in person at the Orono Town Council Chambers and online on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. To register for the webinar, visit mrcmaine.org.