News

fiberight-tour-mh-3

After hitting another snag in the sale of the plant, the Municipal Review Committee hopes to finalize it by the end of the year.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

ELLSWORTH — A delay in completing an investment partnership is the latest setback for the Municipal Review Committee, the volunteer board that has struggled to bring Hampden waste processing plant Municipal Waste Solutions (MWS) – recently renamed from Coastal Resources of Maine (CRM) – back online since it closed in 2019 from a lack of capital.

The MRC holds contracts with 115 communities to process their solid waste and recyclables. The group purchased the facility for $1.5 million earlier this year when no buyer could be secured.

Tags

Recommended for you