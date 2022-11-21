News

Versant donation to IHT

(From left) IHT Programs Manager Natalie Osborne, Versant Power Communications Coordinator Robin Merchant, IHT Director of Advancement Gail Thompson, IHT Executive Director Marla O’Byrne and IHT board member Lydia Goetze.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IHT

BAR HARBOR — Island Housing Trust has received a $10,000 gift from Versant Power in support of the new Jones Marsh workforce housing neighborhood. The Jones Marsh neighborhood, located at the head of Mount Desert Island, will have six new energy-efficient homes in place and occupied within the next few months, with the remaining four units scheduled to be completed in 2023. The grant will provide funding to support the purchase and installation of heat pumps in the Jones Marsh houses.

“We are pleased to support Island Housing Trust in their efforts to bring affordable, energy efficient housing to Mount Desert Island,” said Versant President John Flynn.