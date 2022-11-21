(From left) IHT Programs Manager Natalie Osborne, Versant Power Communications Coordinator Robin Merchant, IHT Director of Advancement Gail Thompson, IHT Executive Director Marla O’Byrne and IHT board member Lydia Goetze.
BAR HARBOR — Island Housing Trust has received a $10,000 gift from Versant Power in support of the new Jones Marsh workforce housing neighborhood. The Jones Marsh neighborhood, located at the head of Mount Desert Island, will have six new energy-efficient homes in place and occupied within the next few months, with the remaining four units scheduled to be completed in 2023. The grant will provide funding to support the purchase and installation of heat pumps in the Jones Marsh houses.
“We are pleased to support Island Housing Trust in their efforts to bring affordable, energy efficient housing to Mount Desert Island,” said Versant President John Flynn.
IHT promotes viable, year-round island communities by advancing permanent workforce housing on MDI. IHT homes are protected by covenants, enforced in perpetuity.
“IHT is grateful for this donation from Versant Power,” said Marla O’Byrne, executive director of IHT. “When we create year-round housing opportunities for MDI’s workforce, we work hard to keep the purchase price affordable to those earning a median income on the island, and we look for ways we can keep homeowner costs down as well. Making the homes as energy efficient as possible is one way to do that. With Versant Power’s support to provide heat pumps in these new homes, both IHT and the homeowners’ benefit.”
Since 2003, IHT has completed 50 homeownership projects serving over 150 adults and children on MDI. IHT holds covenants on 39 homes and has overseen the successful resale of several of these properties at below market prices to qualified households.