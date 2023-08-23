BAR HARBOR — Up until now, if you passed a school bus that was stopped in the road with its stop sign out and its lights flashing, you might or might not have gotten caught.
Now you almost certainly will.
“All of our buses now have cameras on them, so if a vehicle is passing the bus, we’ll have a picture of the license plate and a video of them passing by,” said Eric Hann, operations manager for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System.
“The bus driver will bring me a disc from the camera, and I’ll put it on the computer and then call the police and tell them we’ve had a drive-by. They will find out who it is and go and give them a ticket.”
Maine law states, “The operator of a vehicle, on meeting or overtaking a school bus from either direction when the bus has stopped with its red lights flashing to receive or discharge passengers, shall stop the vehicle before reaching the school bus. The operator may not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or until signaled by the school bus operator to proceed.”
Asked if drivers violate that law very often, Hann said, “Yes, they do. It’s frequently.”
State law spells out the penalty for violators: “A violation is a Class E crime that is punishable by a $250 minimum fine for the first offense and a mandatory 30-day suspension of a driver’s license for a second offense occurring within three years of the first offense.”
Hann said about 16 buses carry students to and from school in the MDI school system. Only a few of them had traffic-facing cameras for much of last year but now they all do, including buses owned by individual schools and driven by school employees and those owned and operated by Cyr Bus Line.
Cyr has a contract with Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor and Trenton Elementary School.