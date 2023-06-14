MOUNT DESERT — Zach Harris is well worth the $32,000 a year – 40 percent of his salary – the town of Mount Desert is paying Bar Harbor to share the human resources professional, according to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.
“Human resources law, there’s a lot of it and it’s very complicated,” he said. “So, most of the things we were having to use attorneys for, now we don’t.”
Lunt said that includes interpreting the Affordable Care Act, which he described as “a bear.”
“Just about anytime we had a question about that, we would have to call an attorney, but Zach knows that law inside out. He was a human resources professional for a county in Florida with hundreds of employees, so there is very little he hasn’t seen.”
Lunt said Harris also helps keep the town in compliance with OSHA regulations.
“That is not only good for employees’ safety,” he said, “but it also saves us on liability and keeping workers compensation rates as low as possible.”
Harris started working for Bar Harbor and Mount Desert in January. Prior to that, Lunt said, human resources was not the primary responsibility of any town employee.
“It was getting more and more complicated,” he said. “And when you take something like human resources and make it an employee’s third responsibility, you’re playing with fire.”
Lunt described the sharing of Harris’ services as “a win for the town and a win for the employees.”
“It’s been a good exercise for the community, and it’s brought us into the 21st century. Zach has been working with us to update our personnel policies to bring them into compliance with the latest laws.”
Lunt said Harris discovered a program where employees could get free training in their field.
“And obviously, when we are bringing people on or people are leaving the organization, he is able to handle all of those details.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.