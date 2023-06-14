News

MOUNT DESERT — Zach Harris is well worth the $32,000 a year – 40 percent of his salary – the town of Mount Desert is paying Bar Harbor to share the human resources professional, according to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

“Human resources law, there’s a lot of it and it’s very complicated,” he said. “So, most of the things we were having to use attorneys for, now we don’t.”

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you