BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon.
According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
To accommodate for the increased housing demand, RKG estimates 616 new units will need to be built in Bar Harbor by 2033, with 94 owner housing units and 522 renter units.
The housing analysis is one of the first steps in a multi-year process to inform a comprehensive plan for 2035, a 10-year-plan for Bar Harbor’s future. Part of the analysis was derived from a set of worker and employer housing surveys conducted in the fall to get an initial sense of just how deep housing challenges run.
“It doesn’t feel like we’ve identified where we can get 100 [units] and we’re talking 500 or 600,” said committee member David Woodside.
Since 2000, Bar Harbor’s population has increased from 4,820 to 5,527 in 2020. By 2038, there will be an estimated 6,000 residents. Eric Woyciesjes, an associate of RKG, said the projected figures are subject to change due to household affordability, employment opportunities and development constraints.
Growing numbers of short-term rentals and seasonal housing could also stymie population growth. In the last five years, the total number of available short-term units has notably increased. From 2017 to 2021, short-term rental listings have risen by more than 200 units in Bar Harbor.
Currently, Bar Harbor ranks second to Mount Desert Island for having the highest amount of short-term housing within a county that has the highest ratio of seasonal housing compared to year-round housing among neighboring coastal communities.
Woyciesjes said that homeowners and investors have an incentive to offer their property as a short-term rental because they can often charge higher rates than hotel prices, and their listings are being consistently booked.
In 2021, Bar Harbor voters passed an ordinance restricting the number of short-term rentals in town, but RKG asserted that the lack of regulation within Hancock County could still result in short-term rental growth in neighboring communities.
According to a Harvard Business Review study, the rise in short-term rentals takes away available stock from long-term rentals and drives up the prices of the leftover stock.
In the Ellsworth labor market area, rent for a two-bedroom unit is almost $300 more a month compared to the state of Maine. For rental rates to be affordable for the median income earner, a two-bedroom with utilities would need to be $894 a month, a staggering $500 drop compared to the average asking price of $1,388 in the Ellsworth labor market area.
Across Hancock County, rates of available for-sale and for-rent units are below 5 percent, and on Mount Desert Island, rates can be as low as 1 percent. As housing becomes more unaffordable and unavailable in coastal communities, housing demand is pushed out to lower-cost communities more inland, eventually driving up those prices as well.
Home prices in Orland, Tremont and Sullivan have increased by up to 200 percent since 2017. While communities like Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island saw the highest home prices, inland communities saw the greatest percentage change.
Employers and employees underscored the impact of low vacancy rates and high asking rents in their responses to the housing survey. A majority of Bar Harbor area workers indicated that they faced challenges finding their current residence, and that it is either too expensive, too small or too far from work. Most employer respondents have lost workers due to lack of housing and affordability in Bar Harbor.
Woyciesjes said that as these housing trends continue, resident workers continue to shrink, and the 70 percent and growing of Bar Harbor employees who commute will face greater cost burdens and will likely find alternative work in other major job centers. A squeezed labor market would not only bring a decline in local business but could also shift more of the tax burden to residents.
Eric Halvorsen, a principal of RKG, said across the country, housing prices are becoming more expensive and outpacing wages, except in the most downtrodden markets. But Bar Harbor differs from that trend, as workers are moving farther and farther inland.
“At some point in time, if there’s no course correction, there are other job opportunities in the service sector industry,” Halvorsen said. “Someone who’s serving food or tending a bar or cleaning hotel rooms, they potentially have other choices either in the area or maybe they can up and move.”