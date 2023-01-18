News

Bar Harbor housing graph

Bar Harbor’s population is projected to increase to over 6,000 by 2028.

 GRAPH COURTESY OF RKG ASSOCIATES

BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon.

According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.

