MOUNT DESERT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum has been invited to return to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance for the third consecutive year. The event takes place March 2-5 on the grounds of the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla.
The museum will be showing its 1912 Model 3 Crane, which is believed to be one of two sole surviving examples of its marque and model, both of which were once owned by the same woman – Helen Hartley Jenkins. The Crane will be exhibited in the Horseless Carriage Class.
Helen Hartley Jenkins, one of the wealthiest women in America at one time, was married to George Walker Jenkins, president of the American Deposit and Loan Company. Mrs. Jenkins had inherited much of her fortune in 1902 upon the death of her father, Marcellus Hartley, a brigadier general during the Civil War who was placed in charge of all arms procurement for the Union Army by President Abraham Lincoln. After the war, he founded the Union Metallic Cartridge Company, which he later renamed The Remington Arms Company. At one time, the family owned 51 percent of the New York Times.
Mrs. Jenkins devoted much of her fortune to nursing, but her activities extended to all fields, including prison welfare, civics, philanthropy and educational activities.
The Crane was ordered with two custom bodies by Brewster, one being a semi-closed body with canvas top, solar headlamps, B & Co. combination oil and acetylene dash lamps, acetylene tail lamps, Prestolite acetylene tank, bulb horn, speedometer and a mahogany battery box. The total cost for the body was $2,283.
The second was a standard touring Landaulet body with two folding (occasional) seats, fore doors, cowl and windshield, electric head lamps, B & Co. electric and oil dash and tail lamps and a bulb horn. The cost of the touring body was $2,876.
The grand total for the vehicle was $13,159, making the Crane among the most expensive, if not the most expensive, automobiles sold in the U.S. in 1912. (That amount in 1912 is equivalent in purchasing power to approximately $409,356 today.)
The Crane will be prepared for the event by Seal Cove staff and volunteers before it is professionally transported to Florida. In Florida, several members of the museum’s staff and board of directors will be on hand to show the car and educate the public about both the Crane and the museum.
Seal Cove Auto Museum is one of three Maine automobile museums that have been invited to participate in the 2023 Amelia event. The Owls Head Transportation Museum in Owls Head and the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel will also be in attendance.
In 2021, Seal Cove’s 1922 Detroit Electric placed second in its class at the Amelia, and in 2022 its 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey was recognized by the Hagerty Driver’s Foundation with the National Automotive Heritage Award – a recognition based on the extraordinary documentation and provenance of the vehicle – during the event.
“We are thrilled to be participating alongside some of the finest autos and historic auto enthusiasts in the world once again,” said Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura. “It is, and always will be, a tremendous honor to be invited to The Amelia and the recognition it will bring to Seal Cove Auto Museum and its collection. We are looking forward to sharing the Crane, connecting with passionate collectors and enthusiasts, as well as other museums from around the world.”
The Seal Cove Auto Museum is located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove and is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. The museum will open for the season on May 1 and will be open daily through Oct. 31.