History

MOUNT DESERT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum has been invited to return to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance for the third consecutive year. The event takes place March 2-5 on the grounds of the Ritz Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla.

The museum will be showing its 1912 Model 3 Crane, which is believed to be one of two sole surviving examples of its marque and model, both of which were once owned by the same woman – Helen Hartley Jenkins. The Crane will be exhibited in the Horseless Carriage Class.