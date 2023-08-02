TREMONT — A small red store in Bernard made history on Tuesday when Tremont Historical Society Member Marty Lyons hung a National Register of Historic Places plaque by the door.
Built in the late 18th century, the small, bright-red building has lived many lives – as a post office, variety store, gathering place and more.
Lyons was joined outside the building by Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar, historical society members Bonnie Lewis, Kathie Pratt and Linda Higgins, and Christine Radcliffe, who currently operates Slack Tide, a clothing and gift shop within the store.
This gathering was part of Tremont’s 175th birthday celebration, which has been taking place throughout the summer.
The plaque itself is dated Dec. 30, 2019. Lyons said that he was encouraged to submit the old red store to the National Registry of Historic Places when the town’s library was in the process of getting its own plaque.
“I said OK, I’ll go for it,” explained Lyons. “Then COVID hit, and it just wasn’t the time to gather.”
Now the old red store has gotten the recognition it deserves.
“The store is a place people see every day without ever even thinking about it,” said Pratt, who is the vice president of the historical society. “It is pretty amazing to think of all of the things that have happened here.”
A press release written by Nan Lincoln, a member of the historical society, detailed the store’s history. When it was originally erected in the late 18th century, the store was a post office. The community grew and the T.W. Jackson family began selling meat, eggs, butter, cheese, fruit and vegetables from the post office. The Jackson family even added an icehouse to keep their meat cold.
“Can you imagine selling meat here with no electricity?” laughed Pratt. Lyons explained that the ice used to cool the meat was taken from nearby ponds.
The Jackson family eventually relocated their store to Southwest Harbor and the store and post office came under the care of the Condon family until 1974 when it became an antique store.
Lyons and his late wife Beth inherited the store in the late 2000s and began restoring the old building. “The whole thing was kind of sinking,” said Lyons, who worked on the structure for years before submitting an application to the National Register of Historic Places.
Now the store is in working condition although it remains old fashioned with no insulation.
Along with the plaque, the store received a certification letter that reads, “Be it further certified that in the inclusion in the National Register, the above named is recognized as a part of the Historical and Cultural Heritage of our nation and should be preserved as a living part of our community life and development in order to give sense of orientation to the American people.”