BAR HARBOR — Mason Gurtler and Jamie Creed of Bar Harbor participated in a life-changing ceremony March 16 when they were initiated into the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge No. 185.

“The lodge isn’t really a building,” said Mason’s father and Lodge Master Mike Gurtler. “The lodge is a group of men.”

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

