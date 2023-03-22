BAR HARBOR — Mason Gurtler and Jamie Creed of Bar Harbor participated in a life-changing ceremony March 16 when they were initiated into the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge No. 185.
“The lodge isn’t really a building,” said Mason’s father and Lodge Master Mike Gurtler. “The lodge is a group of men.”
Upon their initiation, Gurtler and Creed became members of the oldest and largest fraternity in the world. The Freemasons have existed since the 1600s and trace their beginnings to stonemasons of the 13th century. George Washington is one of the most notable Freemasons in American history and his statue or a painting of him is often on display in Masonic lodges.
The Freemasons are organized at the national, state and local levels. The Bar Harbor lodge is one of four on Mount Desert Island, accompanied by Somesville, Tremont and Northeast Harbor lodges. These local lodges are overseen by the Grand Lodge of Maine and the National Grand Lodge.
Paul Blackstone, the historian of the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge, explained that the lodge first got its charter on June 10, 1882, with a total of 69 members. Today, the lodge has around 40 members.
“At one point in time, this lodge had over 350 members,” said Blackstone, “and anybody that was anyone belonged – all businesspeople, everybody I mean, this was a big thing.”
While there may be fewer members today, the Freemasons maintain their values of service, truth, brotherly love and good character. Gurtler said that as a Mason, “you’re learning things that help you think about the way the world runs, and how you fit into that and how you can be a better part of that.”
Blackstone added that charity is one of the major tenants of Masonry. The Bar Harbor lodge supports Boy Scout Troop No. 89 and recently created a scholarship fund for MDI High School students interested in pursuing work in the trades.
There are few rules to who can join the Freemasons. To be initiated, one must first seek out a brother and ask to join. Then the candidate will meet with multiple brothers to discuss their reasons for joining.
A Freemason must be at least 18 years old and male, and though the Freemasons are nondenominational, he must believe in a higher power of some kind.
Once initiated, a Mason starts at the first level, Entered Apprentice, before moving up to Journeyman or Fellowcraft, and finally Master Mason, through a series of degree ceremonies.
The lodge holds meetings or communications monthly. Upon entering the lodge, a Mason must don his apron signifying that he is a Mason. This tradition dates to medical guilds of stonemasons who wore aprons while working.
Gurtler and Blackstone expressed excitement about the new members of the Lodge.
“Before they joined, I think Paul and I were the youngest members,” laughed Gurtler.
Having his son join the Masons was a proud moment for Gurtler. Blackstone reflected on his own father and grandfather who were also Masons.
“You’re sharing something that you care about deeply,” said Blackstone. “It is something about your life and your journey through life. We are passing the torch to a new generation of Masons.”
“We hope to sincerely get out into the community and be able to do things that have an impact on our community,” Blackstone continued.
Gurtler explained that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bar Harbor Masonic Lodge has been working to attract members and initiate service opportunities.
For more information, questions and comments, email mikegurtler@roadrunner.com.