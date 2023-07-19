BAR HARBOR — Diane Zito and Sue Blaisdell unearthed a treasure trove of historically significant religious artifacts two years ago from the attic and basement of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in town.
“They were dusty, musty and crusty,” said Zito, of the found items.
The duo got to work cleaning and restoring, and the collection opens to public viewing this week.
The building that houses St. Savior’s congregation was put into use in 1878. Over the years, historical records, relics and items that were taken out of service found their way into storage. It had been decades since most of the items were touched, said Zito, and for many, it has been much longer.
From a portable organ made by a Boston company at the turn of the 20th century to a pocket-sized communion set likely to have been used during wartime, the finds span the entire history of the church and contain documents that give a peek into past church leadership.
With the blessing of the church’s vestry, its governing body, the items have been put on display in the church’s rectory building. The public is welcome to view the collection on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments may be made for private or group viewing.
Additional items from other Episcopal churches on the island have been added to round out the collection, which will continue to grow as more items are restored and added.
Those in the community with items of relevance to the history of the Episcopal churches on the island are encouraged to consider donating them to the exhibit.
St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church and Rectory is located at 41 Mt. Desert Street in Bar Harbor. For more information, contact the church at (207) 288-4215.