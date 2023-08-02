BAR HARBOR — Driving up winding Hamilton Hill Way, on the crest of a grassy hill, a mansion and the expanse of the Atlantic come into view. Inside the mansion, carved statues of an elephant, giraffe, pelicans and flamingos stand at the base of a grand marble staircase to greet visitors to the 2023 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at Hamilton Hill.
In the conservatory, lush greenery brings the outside in. Across the way, the ballroom invites elegance under an enormous chandelier. Upstairs, each of the five bedrooms and three bathrooms are original in their unique and luxurious designs.
During the Designer Showhouse, the mansion is open for tours through Aug. 19. All proceeds from tour tickets will benefit Mount Desert Island Hospital, which can be seen from the mansion’s ballroom windows.
The event is the fourth of its kind put on by Swan Agency Real Estate and Swan Hospitality Group, following Vanderbilt Carriage House, La Rochelle and Brightholme. This year, Kim Swan partnered with the owners of Hamilton Hill – Mike Ross, Norman Ross and Garric Worcester – to host the event. Decor Maine is the project’s media partner. Each room inside the mansion was decorated, down to the most minute detail, by a different interior designer.
The Showhouse features 10 designers or design teams, all based in Maine, except for one from the United Kingdom. Each room features the particular style, aesthetics and themes of its designer, offering a view into the creator’s brain.
U.K. designer Nina Campbell’s room, the library, is a testament to her attention to detail. “I really just wanted this to be the kind of room where you could come and play a game,” Campbell told the Islander. With a backgammon table, bar and ashtray for cigars, the room invites one to relax.
Down the hall, in a bedroom designed by Brett Johnson of Maine Street Design Co., pine trees sprout from beds of moss and a large map hangs above a rustic fireplace.
In a bathroom designed by Annie Kiladjian and Larry Stoddard of Annie K. Designs, a custom mosaic portrait of Marilyn Monroe hangs above a red tub.
Tim Harrington, Krista Stokes, Mark Cotto and Morgan Gordon of Atlantic Holdings designed the mansion’s conservatory. Harrington recently purchased the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor and designed the Showhouse room as an example of what is in store for the inn.
On July 29, over 300 people attended a party at Hamilton Hill where Broadway performers Lisa Vroman, Bonne Kramer, John McVeigh, Fred Rose and Ben Kiley sang selections from “Phantom of the Opera” and “Hamilton” under the light of the ballroom’s chandelier.
It is fitting that “Hamilton” was featured at the event because Alexander Hamilton’s grandson once lived in Thirlstane, the original home on the hill that was built in 1881. Though the grand, cottage-era home designed by William Ralph Emerson was destroyed in the 1947 fire, its ruins can still be seen on the property.
Books about the Hamilton family, history, design and more can be purchased in the gift store on the mansion’s second floor. Much of the artwork displayed throughout the house, created by local and Maine artists, is also for sale.