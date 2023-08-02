History

Hamilton Hill

The long-shuttered Hamilton Hill mansion is now open for tours during the 2023 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

BAR HARBOR — Driving up winding Hamilton Hill Way, on the crest of a grassy hill, a mansion and the expanse of the Atlantic come into view. Inside the mansion, carved statues of an elephant, giraffe, pelicans and flamingos stand at the base of a grand marble staircase to greet visitors to the 2023 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at Hamilton Hill.

In the conservatory, lush greenery brings the outside in. Across the way, the ballroom invites elegance under an enormous chandelier. Upstairs, each of the five bedrooms and three bathrooms are original in their unique and luxurious designs.

Showhouse conservatory

The conservatory in the Hamilton Hill mansion.
Hamilton Hill ballroom by Melanie Millner

An enormous chandelier is the focal point of the Hamilton Hill ballroom designed by Melanie Millner of The Design Atelier.
Nina Campbell

Nina Campbell plays backgammon in the room she designed for the 2023 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at the mansion on Hamilton Hill in Bar Harbor.
Showhouse bedroom

This bedroom in the Hamilton Hill mansion gets its finishing touches from designer Leandra Fremont-Smith for the 2023 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse.