BAR HARBOR — Community members donned overalls, flannel shirts and suspenders, put on work boots and got ready to dance the night away at the 127th Annual Hayseed Ball at The Atlantic Oceanside Hotel.
The event, which took place March 3, caught the attention of two local women who had to know more.
Poorva Singh and Mazie Smallidge, recent graduates of College of the Atlantic and employees of the Bar Harbor Historical Society, began researching the Hayseed Ball for their historical podcast, “Through the Dooryard.” It is now available to the public.
Singh told the Islander that the Hayseed Ball was started in 1894 by a group of men called “The 40 Hayseeders.” A dance dedicated to the year-round community, the Hayseed Ball was intentionally held during winter months and celebrated the hardworking people of Bar Harbor.
“It was kind of a parody” explained Singh. “The locals were never invited to the balls hosted by people ‘from away’ in the summertime.”
Attendees played up the stereotypes the wealthy “cottagers” placed upon them by dressing in their work clothes, coveralls and boots – a tradition that continues today.
“They had specific rules about the kind of food and music at the dance too,” said Singh. “Traditionally, they had only plain donuts, dried salted cod and cheese.”
The menu in 2023 was extended slightly to add crackers and other snacks.
As for music, Swingin’ Overtime, a local big band, kept everyone dancing. While usually there would be line dancing, the organizers of the event had difficulty finding a caller.
The dance is by invitation only and the Hayseeders hold the invitations. But they will give them out to those who ask.
“We were initially interested in it because we have a framed invite to the dance in the Historical Society,” said Singh. “The invitations use interesting language and small poems.”
“It was very mysterious, so we wanted to know more about it,” added Smallidge.
To hear more about this community tradition and interviews with Hayseeders and people who attended the dance, listen to the newest episode of “Through the Dooryard,” coming next week, online at https://barharborhistorical.org/category/throughthedooryard, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.