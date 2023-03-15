History

BAR HARBOR — Community members donned overalls, flannel shirts and suspenders, put on work boots and got ready to dance the night away at the 127th Annual Hayseed Ball at The Atlantic Oceanside Hotel.

The event, which took place March 3, caught the attention of two local women who had to know more. 

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you