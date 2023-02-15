History

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Driving through Southwest Harbor recently, residents may have noticed a tree crew clearing out a plot of land near Carroll Homestead. The crew, Fox Forestry, was hired by the Southwest Harbor Historic Cemetery Committee to clean up Evergreen Cemetery. A tree was taken out, branches and brush were cleared, and a long-forgotten stone wall was uncovered.

Evergreen is just one of 11 burial grounds in Southwest Harbor. Some, like the Dolliver family burial ground, are on Acadia National Park campground land. Others, like King Cemetery, are hidden in the woods.

