SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Driving through Southwest Harbor recently, residents may have noticed a tree crew clearing out a plot of land near Carroll Homestead. The crew, Fox Forestry, was hired by the Southwest Harbor Historic Cemetery Committee to clean up Evergreen Cemetery. A tree was taken out, branches and brush were cleared, and a long-forgotten stone wall was uncovered.
Evergreen is just one of 11 burial grounds in Southwest Harbor. Some, like the Dolliver family burial ground, are on Acadia National Park campground land. Others, like King Cemetery, are hidden in the woods.
It is the duty of the Cemetery Committee to care for, maintain and research these burial grounds to make sure those who rest there are remembered and respected. Their work creates an entryway for those curious about the lineage of the town and maintains irreplaceable historical artifacts.
The committee began in 2016 and struggled to stay together through the COVID-19 pandemic. Made up of five community members, most of whom have relatives buried around town, the committee has a modest budget fueled by donations. Plots are maintained as often as possible.
When large trees grow in and around the sites, their roots disturb the aging gravestones. Their branches also pose a threat. When the grass and mosses are not maintained, fallen or inlaid gravestones can get covered up and forgotten.
Committee member Aimee Williams remembers when they worked on King Cemetery on Kings Lane. “They had cleaned up an area that we didn’t even know was part of the cemetery,” she said, “and once they did that, that’s when we found Julia Sperling.”
Sperling was a young woman born in 1871 who passed away in 1896. Her grave had been hidden by moss and brush since before Thomas F. Vining published “Cemeteries of Cranberry Isles and the towns of Mount Desert Island” in 2000. The book, which lists names and dates from every historical burial ground, did not include Sperling, meaning her grave had been hidden from view for over 20 years.
It is not just because of such discoveries that the maintenance of these cemeteries is important to the committee. Well-known and prominent people are buried in Southwest Harbor, with names like Jellison, Dolliver, Fernald, Newman and Lurvey – names that can still be heard around town today. These burial sites tie residents to their ancestors, and serve as a reminder of history and those who played a part in it.
Examples include John Brown, a Revolutionary War soldier, who is buried in Union Cemetery. Flags are still placed by his grave each Memorial Day. Gilbert H. Moore, a Civil War soldier, was buried in Newman Cemetery in 1864. His grave reads, “Who fell in defense of his country.”
Another interesting gravesite is for Peter Dolliver, who died in 1871 at age 73. The gravestone, scarred by two bullet marks, is all by itself in the woods beyond Hillcrest Circle. In Southwest Harbor, Dolliver is called “Old Peter in the Woods.”
And that is just to name a few.
More information about the committee, its work and the cemeteries can be found on the town’s website, www.southwestharbormaine.org. Donations to the committee can be made to the Town of Southwest Harbor, with a notation for Historic Cemetery Committee.
