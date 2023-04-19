MOUNT DESERT — A new barn is being built at 22 Harborside Road in Northeast Harbor. The 38-by-42-foot structure will replace a barn that was taken down in November 2022. At the time of its dismantling, the barn had stood for over 200 years.
Perched on a slope on the road into town, the barn, with its large sliding doors, was hard to miss. Once the town’s livery, the barn withstood generations of varied use and multiple renovations and downsizes.
Jean Boneville, now a great-grandmother, has lived on the property her entire life. Her family bought the land in the early 1800s. “They used to own from the harbor all the way up to Hadlock Pond,” she said.
Her ancestors, the Fraziers, owned the barn when it was the town livery, playing host to horses. Boneville says she mostly remembers the barn as her father’s carpentry workshop and as storage, although it was also home to chickens during her lifetime.
Boneville sold her farmhouse and the barn to Cathy and Paul Kalenien in August of last year. The couple hired Barn Boards & More, a company based in Gardiner, to disassemble the 200-year-old barn by hand. “We wanted to see if we could save parts of it,” Cathy said.
Boneville, who says she is ready to move on from her childhood home, will get to take pieces of it with her in the form of coffee tables made from the original barn timber. “That is what remains,” she said. One of the tables will be given to her son, who has memories of woodworking with his grandfather in the barn.
Currently, a huge crane sits in the driveway as the new barn is erected in the same timber-frame style as the old. Houses & Barns by John Libby, a custom home builder from Freeport, is using Douglas fir timber from Oregon for the massive barn. The idea is to restore the structure as it was, along with some updates, such as a metal roof instead of asphalt, and electric garage doors.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.