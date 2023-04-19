History

MOUNT DESERT — A new barn is being built at 22 Harborside Road in Northeast Harbor. The 38-by-42-foot structure will replace a barn that was taken down in November 2022. At the time of its dismantling, the barn had stood for over 200 years.

Perched on a slope on the road into town, the barn, with its large sliding doors, was hard to miss. Once the town’s livery, the barn withstood generations of varied use and multiple renovations and downsizes.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

