SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hinckley Yacht Services and The Landing School have announced the expansion of their ongoing partnership to increase both creative recruitment into the marine industry as well as educational programs that support employee retention and career development opportunities for existing employees.

Hinckley currently employs 60 people at its Southwest Harbor Service Center, and another 200 at its manufacturing facility in Trenton. The company intends to increase its workforce in the state by at least 10-15 percent in the next year and is committed to supporting regional workforce development and the marine trade schools in New England. To that end, the company has launched the Hinckley Yachts Student Loan Assistance Program, an employer-paid student loan program for employees graduating from postsecondary school technical trade programs.