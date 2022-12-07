News

BAR HARBOR — Several of the outdoor athletic facilities at Mount Desert Island High School are old, worn out and need to be replaced.

“The tennis courts are nearing the end of their 25-year life span,” said Principal Matt Haney. “We are hoping to get one more season out of them, depending on what this winter does to them.”

