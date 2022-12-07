BAR HARBOR — Several of the outdoor athletic facilities at Mount Desert Island High School are old, worn out and need to be replaced.
“The tennis courts are nearing the end of their 25-year life span,” said Principal Matt Haney. “We are hoping to get one more season out of them, depending on what this winter does to them.”
Athletic Director Bunky Dow has asked the high school’s Board of Trustees to prioritize rebuilding the tennis courts this coming summer.
The track also needs to be completely redone, he said. And the playing field inside the track, as well as the nearby practice field, need to be replaced with artificial turf because the natural grass playing surface gets so torn up.
“With our now pretty much consistent weather pattern, where it’s wetter and warmer in the fall, by the end of the season we are pretty much hanging on by a thread as to whether we’re going to be able to host contests out there,” Haney said.
“We end up having to prioritize football games because that’s the only field they can play on, so soccer gets shunted off to other fields. You can’t play football on different fields because they don’t have goal posts.”
He also noted that, when the high school hosts track and field meets, the field events are held on the “stadium field,” where football games are played.
“It’s not just a football field; it just happens to be the field where we play football,” Haney said.
“We’re having a conversation with the trustees about maybe trying to raise money through a capital campaign to change that field out into [artificial] turf in the mid-future. This is just a concept, an idea; there is no plan right now. But Bunky is going to pull together a group to maybe turn that concept into a plan.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.