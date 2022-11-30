News

BAR HARBOR — The architects who have been planning major renovations at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their estimated cost of the improvements from $23.7 million to $26.5 million.

And the addition of a geothermal heating system would raise the estimated cost by nearly $1.8 million. The high school’s Board of Trustees, which is responsible for the buildings and grounds, had asked the architects about the cost of a geothermal system at their meeting in October.

