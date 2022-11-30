BAR HARBOR — The architects who have been planning major renovations at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their estimated cost of the improvements from $23.7 million to $26.5 million.
And the addition of a geothermal heating system would raise the estimated cost by nearly $1.8 million. The high school’s Board of Trustees, which is responsible for the buildings and grounds, had asked the architects about the cost of a geothermal system at their meeting in October.
The architects of Oak Point Associates came back to the board with the estimate on Monday.
Aside from the geothermal system, the renovations are to include the addition of a second story to the library, reconfiguring the science labs, creating a new main entrance and entrance hall and making associated changes. Attorneys for the high school have suggested next June 13 as a preliminary, “placeholder” date for an island-wide vote on the issuance of bonds to finance the renovations. If that date holds and bonding is approved, construction could start in the summer of 2024.
Members of the Board of Trustees on Monday expressed concern about the impact of the renovation costs on taxpayers. Taxpayers in Bar Harbor could take an especially big hit because of the possibility that Conners Emerson School would be undergoing a major construction project at about the same time. It is estimated that the two projects could raise Bar Harbor property tax bills by about $183 for every $100,000 of property valuation.
“We simply can’t ask people, particularly in Bar Harbor if they are building a new school, to take that kind of impact in the economic times that we’re in right now,” high school Principal Matt Haney said.
The trustees on Monday talked about how the cost of the high school renovation project and the impact on taxpayers could be reduced. They discussed the idea of a campaign to raise private funds to help pay for the high school renovations and reduce the need for tax money, so that possibility is on the table.
They ultimately decided that the small group of trustees who had originally met with Oak Point Associates would go back to them to see what the options are for reducing the renovations budget.
“There’s not a lot of fluff in there, but they’re going to have that conversation,” Haney said.
He said planning for the renovations is on pause, but it is far from over.
“We just want to make sure before we go and ask voters to approve something like this that we have done everything in our power to make the impact of it as small as it can be on the people footing the bill,” he said.
“And through our actions, we really don’t want to cause other schools not to be able to do their projects. We want to work together on all this.”
Just over a year ago, voters in Bar Harbor approved a $3 million bond issue to pay for planning for a major overhaul of the aging Conners Emerson School. Lisa Sawin of Harriman Associates is currently working on the design.
The Bar Harbor School Committee has recommend removing the Conners building and constructing a two-story addition to the Emerson building, which would undergo a major renovation. The preliminary estimated cost of all that last year was more than $40 million.
Haney noted that unlike some schools in Maine, schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional System School system are generally not eligible for state funds for construction projects.
As for the idea of adding a geothermal heating system at the high school, he said, “We don’t yet have the information to know how much geothermal would save in the long run, what the payoff time on that would be.”
Geothermal systems use the consistent temperature below the surface of the ground to heat buildings in the winter and cool them in the summer.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.