BAR HARBOR — Jamie Gonzalez, a member of the first class to graduate from Mount Desert Island High School, in 1969, and a beloved custodian at the school for the next 46 years, died July 5 at age 73 after a lengthy illness.
“Jamie was one of God's gifts to the world in terms of compassion, patience and humor,” said Rob Liebow, former MDI High School principal and MDI Regional School System superintendent. “He was all the things you would want kids to have as a role model for hard work and doing a good job and having pride in what you do.
“He would do anything for anybody, and he was always positive. Just the finest kind of guy.”
Gonzalez was a huge supporter of the MDI High basketball teams and went to all the games. And every February, he attended every game of the Maine High School Basketball Tournament in Bangor. But he never bought a ticket.
“He would go around back and bang on the door and say, ‘bus driver, bus driver’ because he knew they let all the bus drivers in,” Liebow said. “He wanted to be there to support his team and to see all the games. He would cheer for all the teams.”
Gonzalez was a custodian when Wendy Littlefield was a student at MDI High School, and she has since been the school's business manager for a number of years, so she saw him nearly every day.
“I would describe Jamie as the happiest person in the world,” she said. “He just loved life. If everybody could live life like Jamie did, the world would be a much better place.
“I don't think I know anyone like that. He was one of a kind.”
Athletic Director Bunky Dow said Gonzalez’s enthusiasm and sense of caring extended beyond basketball, beyond the gym to the entire high school.
“If there was a need, Jamie would step up and help,” he said. “If a kid needed something and Jamie found out about it, he would take care of them.
“He always had a smile on his face, and on days when someone was feeling down, he was the first one to go and try to cheer them up. Jamie was always joyful and fun to be around. He had a heart of gold.”
Even though Gonzalez retired in 2015, Liebow said, “He is part of the heart and soul of MDI High School. He is still in the gym. He will always be in the gym.”