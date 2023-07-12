News

Jamie Gonzalez in the Mount Desert Island High School gym before his retirement as school custodian in 2015.

BAR HARBOR — Jamie Gonzalez, a member of the first class to graduate from Mount Desert Island High School, in 1969, and a beloved custodian at the school for the next 46 years, died July 5 at age 73 after a lengthy illness.

“Jamie was one of God's gifts to the world in terms of compassion, patience and humor,” said Rob Liebow, former MDI High School principal and MDI Regional School System superintendent. “He was all the things you would want kids to have as a role model for hard work and doing a good job and having pride in what you do.