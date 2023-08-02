BAR HARBOR — Members of Mount Desert Island YMCA’s Heritage Club gathered with board members and trustees in July for the group’s annual luncheon.
The Heritage Club is a group of individuals who have chosen to ensure that the work of the YMCA continues through planned gifts to the Endowment Fund.
The event was held at the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s La Rochelle Mansion and Museum. Light refreshments were provided by Bar Harbor’s Sweet Pea’s Farm Kitchen.
La Rochelle was a fitting location for the gathering given the Y’s upcoming 125th anniversary celebration and the prominent role the organization has played in the history of the town over the past century.
“The Historical Society has assembled a wonderful collection of art and artifacts that really bring to life the events that shaped this community, a story that includes the contributions of the YMCA,” said the Y’s Executive Director Ann Tikkanen. “We are incredibly grateful to the Bar Harbor Historical Society for allowing us to celebrate in this space.”
The past was certainly on the minds of those in the Heritage Club, many of whom shared fond memories of their formative years spent swimming or recreating at the Y.
After Art Blank, president of the board of directors, thanked everyone for their continued support and care for the organization, Y member Phil Norton invited those assembled to remember the care and support shown by those who came with and before us, including towering figures like the late John Reeves.
Norton recounted the role that Reeves played in rallying the community behind the construction of a new facility for the Y, the building that the organization resides in today at 21 Park St., after the roof of the old pool collapsed.
“At that time, we had to decide whether we were going to repair or refurbish the old Y, which was an old, old building, or build a new building,” Norton remembered, noting that the decision to build a brand-new facility would require the group to raise over a million dollars.
“It was decided to go ahead and build a new Y and raise the funds as we went along … and a very important person in leading us was John Reeves. Either he volunteered – or we appointed him – chairman of the steering committee and he was very good at doing it … A lot of people had hands in making the effort a success, but John was our leader.”
Reeves’ contributions will be honored with a plaque outside of Tikkanen’s office in the Y’s welcome center.
One of the first women to serve on the Y’s board of directors, Sally Crock followed Norton’s remarks by listing several other figures who were instrumental in molding the Y into the community resource it is today. But Crock also noted the challenge that the current generation of leaders must grapple with – how to build on the legacy of those who came before and pave the way for a bright future.
“I miss the old Y,” said Crock. “I miss Bill Skiff, I miss Lucy Triplett, I miss Steve Richards, and I very much miss John Reeves. But I think we’re here to think about the future and the next generation of Y board members and leaders and support this wonderful community.
“I know the Y is that bright, steamy place on a winter afternoon where our kids all go and I’m willing to invest in the future of that for this town.”
Y trustee Chad Smith then remarked on the many different forms that generosity can take and thanked the members of the Heritage Club for exhibiting theirs.
“The entire community is grateful for your support,” said Smith, “and planned giving ensures our community center’s future.”
At the end of the luncheon, Y member Dickie Cough provided a guided tour of several exhibits in the museum, allowing members a chance to reflect on the various eras throughout the history of the Bar Harbor community and how the Y will continue to be an integral part of our community going forward.
The Heritage Club was established in 1998 to increase awareness of the YMCA’s Endowment Funds.
While there may be others in the community who have included the YMCA in their estate plans, members of the Heritage Club have notified the YMCA of their intentions.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Heritage Society should email Tikkanen at ann@mdiymca.org.