MDI YMCA annual luncheon

On July 16, members of MDI YMCA’s Heritage Club gathered with board members and trustees at the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s La Rochelle Mansion and Museum for an annual luncheon.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI YMCA

The Heritage Club is a group of individuals who have chosen to ensure that the work of the YMCA continues through planned gifts to the Endowment Fund.