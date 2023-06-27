Health

BAR HARBOR — Mainers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits now have more choices when it comes to supporting local farmers thanks to the launch of a SNAP info booth at the Eden Farmers' Market in town. The market is open on Sundays through October from 9 a.m. to noon and is located in the YMCA’s parking lot on Park Street.

Those who use SNAP benefits at farmers' markets, including the Eden market in Bar Harbor, can benefit from an incentive where for every $2 of SNAP benefits spent, shoppers are eligible to receive $1 back in Maine Harvest Bucks, which allows them to purchase more fruits and vegetables.