BAR HARBOR — Mainers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits now have more choices when it comes to supporting local farmers thanks to the launch of a SNAP info booth at the Eden Farmers' Market in town. The market is open on Sundays through October from 9 a.m. to noon and is located in the YMCA’s parking lot on Park Street.
Those who use SNAP benefits at farmers' markets, including the Eden market in Bar Harbor, can benefit from an incentive where for every $2 of SNAP benefits spent, shoppers are eligible to receive $1 back in Maine Harvest Bucks, which allows them to purchase more fruits and vegetables.
To participate in the Bar Harbor Farmers' Market using SNAP benefits, shoppers are encouraged to visit the info booth to acquire a shopping sheet before completing their purchases.
The info booth also serves as the enrollment hub for Eden's market-wide Senior FarmShare program. Eligible seniors can register to receive $50 worth of vouchers, redeemable for fruits and vegetables at any vendor's stall within the market. Seniors may also appoint a proxy shopper if needed.
Shoppers who receive WIC can use their eWIC benefits at several stalls, while Bumper Crop vouchers, distributed as part of the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets' workplace wellness program, can also be redeemed throughout the market.
To support and ensure the sustainability of this initiative, individuals are encouraged to volunteer at the info booth on Sunday mornings at the Eden market. Those interested can email lucie.nolden@healthyacadia.org.