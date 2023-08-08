MOUNT DESERT — The Maine Seacoast Mission announced in April that the 2023 recipients of its Sunbeam Awards would be Sharon Daley, retired director of Island Health at the Mission and, for 22 years, the nurse on the Mission’s vessel, Sunbeam, as well as several unnamed “health care partners in serving the outer islands.”
Now the Mission has identified those partners, one of which is Mount Desert Island Hospital. The Mission said the hospital has been “a strong partner providing in-person specialists, telehealth visits, behavioral health counseling and pharmacy assistance. In fact, the history of this partnership dates back to the 1920s. Most recently, the Mission worked with the hospital in 2021 to provide vaccines to island communities during the pandemic.
The Maine Center for Disease Control is another Sunbeam Award recipient.
“Maine CDC will be honored for its partnership in the Mission’s Covid vaccination effort on outer unbridged islands,” the Mission said in a press release. “The Mission connected to Maine CDC in early 2021 to collaborate on vaccine administration for islanders. By March, the Mission became an official vaccination provider and within three months staff vaccinated 343 residents on seven unbridged islands. The Mission has administered a total of 1,287 Covid vaccines and boosters as of spring 2023.”
Also receiving a Sunbeam Award will be psychologist Dan Johnson, former executive director of Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor, who provided both telehealth and in-person behavioral health and addiction counseling.
“In addition to counseling, he often traveled to islands for talks about addiction and other mental health issues, which led some residents to reach out for support,” the Mission said. “He also offered Suboxone clinics for island residents.”
This year’s other Sunbeam Award recipients are Brien Davis, former head of Hope Health in Camden, who provided telehealth and in-person services to islanders; Dr. Scott Schiff-Slater, the head of Hallowell Family Practice and summer resident of Isle au Haut, who began working with the Mission in 2001 in the first days of the telehealth initiative; and Dr. Anand Viswanathan, a neurologist and associate director of the Mass General Brigham Telestroke Program, who has provided consultations and telehealth visits.
The Sunbeam Awards will be presented at the Mission’s annual gala on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Bar Harbor Club.