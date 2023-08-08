Health

Sharon Daley retires

MOUNT DESERT — The Maine Seacoast Mission announced in April that the 2023 recipients of its Sunbeam Awards would be Sharon Daley, retired director of Island Health at the Mission and, for 22 years, the nurse on the Mission’s vessel, Sunbeam, as well as several unnamed “health care partners in serving the outer islands.”

Now the Mission has identified those partners, one of which is Mount Desert Island Hospital. The Mission said the hospital has been “a strong partner providing in-person specialists, telehealth visits, behavioral health counseling and pharmacy assistance. In fact, the history of this partnership dates back to the 1920s. Most recently, the Mission worked with the hospital in 2021 to provide vaccines to island communities during the pandemic.