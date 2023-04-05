MOUNT DESERT — Simone Babineaux is the new nurse on the Maine Seacoast Mission’s boat, Sunbeam V, which delivers health care and other services to residents of several outer island communities.
She succeeds Sharon Daley, who retired at the end of last year after 22 years in the job.
As a member of the Island Services team, Babineaux will operate the telehealth program, make home visits, provide direct care and hold flu and COVID vaccine clinics. She also will facilitate the Island Elder Care Network, offering support, education opportunities and connections for health care workers and others who are helping island residents age in place.
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Babineaux said. “To provide health care as part of an institution so steeped in island community and history is a dream come true.”
Babineaux has been a registered nurse and family nurse practitioner for more than 25 years. She has worked in public health in Los Angeles, was a staff nurse at a medical clinic in Moscow, Russia, and was a first responder during Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Most recently, she worked as a nurse practitioner at an assisted living facility and did home health assessments with individuals with complex health care needs.
"Simone has an incredible track record in her professional work,” said Director of Island Services Douglas Cornman. “It’s obvious that she really cares about people and is looking forward to getting to know islanders and learning about their communities.
“It’s a bonus that she is comfortable with boats and being on the water. She is going to make a great addition to the Sunbeam’s crew.”
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.