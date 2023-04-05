Health

Simone Babineaux

Simone Babineaux is the new nurse on Sunbeam V.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE SEACOAST MISSION

MOUNT DESERT — Simone Babineaux is the new nurse on the Maine Seacoast Mission’s boat, Sunbeam V, which delivers health care and other services to residents of several outer island communities.

She succeeds Sharon Daley, who retired at the end of last year after 22 years in the job.

