Health

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, in collaboration with the founders of the Open Arms Support Group, holds a monthly support group meeting for those living with breast cancer.

The group’s mission is to help newly diagnosed breast cancer patients navigate the process of healing and surviving. Join them at 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month at the Beth C Wright Center, 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth, for the chance to connect, share and heal.