ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, in collaboration with the founders of the Open Arms Support Group, holds a monthly support group meeting for those living with breast cancer.
The group’s mission is to help newly diagnosed breast cancer patients navigate the process of healing and surviving. Join them at 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month at the Beth C Wright Center, 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth, for the chance to connect, share and heal.
The Open Arms support group started with co-founder Brooke Ismail’s cancer journey that began in the summer of 2013. After the completion of her surgeries, she realized that for herself and many others there was a void in the real-world, patient-to-patient connection that other support programs did not fill.
In 2015, the idea started by reaching out to fellow breast cancer patients and securing a meeting location through word of mouth. After meeting for several years in Bangor, the group now has a second meeting at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.
Open Arms’ mission statement is: To offer support, hope and real-life advice, patient to patient, to women facing the various decisions and choices related to their breast cancer journey.
The goals of the group are to establish a statewide database and network of breast cancer patients and survivors in hopes of providing real-life experiences for the multiple choices and options upon receiving a breast cancer diagnosis; to provide a “breast buddy” as a resource to newly diagnosed breast cancer patient – matching diagnosis as much as possible; to provide a nonjudgmental, understanding shoulder to lean on; and to be a resource for the clinical team within the patients’ medical network.