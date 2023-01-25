Health

Narcan

John Lennon of the Bar Harbor Fire Department will teach proper usage of naloxone nasal spray during programs at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Jan. 28 and at the Bass Harbor Library Feb. 9.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— “We did have some overdose calls last year, we knew it was an issue and we knew it was here on the island,” said Bar Harbor Fire Department Assistant Chief John Lennon, of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Lennon will give naloxone (Narcan) training sessions for the public to learn about opiate overdoses and Narcan administration from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southwest Harbor Library and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bass Harbor Public Library in Bernard. The programs are sponsored by the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service. Narcan nasal spray rescue kits will be distributed following each presentation.

