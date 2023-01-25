MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— “We did have some overdose calls last year, we knew it was an issue and we knew it was here on the island,” said Bar Harbor Fire Department Assistant Chief John Lennon, of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.
Lennon will give naloxone (Narcan) training sessions for the public to learn about opiate overdoses and Narcan administration from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southwest Harbor Library and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Bass Harbor Public Library in Bernard. The programs are sponsored by the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service. Narcan nasal spray rescue kits will be distributed following each presentation.
About naloxone
Naloxone hydrochloride is a specific opioid antagonist that will reverse the effects of opioids. Narcan is a name brand medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes. According to Maine Drug Data Hub (www.mainedrugdata.org), “More than 9,000 overdoses were reversed by Naloxone in Maine in 2021.” The data went on to say that nearly 20 percent of those reversals were completed by private citizens, not first responders.
Narcan is not effective in reversing overdoses from non-opioid substances. However, Andrew Braley, service chief for the ambulance service, says that “for a majority of the cases, it's a typically benign medication that's given without further harm to the patient. So even if it may not be an opiate related overdose, typically the benefits will outweigh the risks.”
About the program
“We want to be able to empower the citizens and give them tools and training so that they can make a difference and make an early difference,” said Lennon. Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Fire Department is presenting the program as a registered tier two naloxone distributor. The department became a distributor in October 2022 as part of The Maine Naloxone Distribution Initiative. Bangor Public Health is the tier one distributor that supplies the fire department.
Lennon reported that since October 2022, the Bar Harbor Fire Department has distributed 51 naloxone nasal spray rescue kits. As a distribution center, the fire department hosts training events for laypeople to become familiar with the administration of the medication. The distribution center can also supply a kit to any person who comes in asking for one.
Leave-behind naloxone
While Bar Harbor Fire Department is a tier two distributor of naloxone, the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service has the ability to leave behind a rescue kit when responding to an overdose call as part of the Maine EMS Naloxone Leave Behind Program. Naloxone is left with the family or friends of the overdose patient to be used in case of a subsequent overdose.
Along with the rescue kit, a list of resources ranging from addiction treatment programs to affordable housing is left with the patients. “Opiate abuse isn't singular. It's a combination of mental, behavioral, health care access, social and behavioral aspects,” said Braley. “Reducing stigma and increasing access are how you help push towards a solution.”
Who has naloxone
Naloxone is available for distribution at the Bar Harbor Fire Department. It is carried in ambulances and can be purchased over the counter at many pharmacies.
Calling for help
Signs of an overdose include pale, clammy skin, blue lips, vomiting and gurgling, and unresponsiveness.
Naloxone is not a replacement for medical care. In the case of an overdose, even if naloxone has been administered by an individual, 911 should always be called. Opioids in the blood can overpower naloxone, causing the patient to lose consciousness again.
Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall told the Islander, “The police show up, the ambulance shows up. The person that called 911, that was actively trying to save that person, is not going to be prosecuted.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.