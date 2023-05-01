Health

Sunbeam Award Daley

Nurse and Director of Island Health Sharon Daley on the deck of Maine Coast Mission’s Sunbeam.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MSM

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission President John Zavodny has announced the two recipients of the Sunbeam Award for 2023: retired director of Island Health Sharon Daley and the Mission’s health care partners. This year’s awardees were chosen for their commitment to exceptional care for island residents served by the Sunbeam.

Both awardees will be recognized at this year’s Sunbeam Award Gala. The gala is the Mission’s annual opportunity to celebrate those who embody the ideals of the community and whose work has made a lasting impact. The 2023 event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Bar Harbor Club.