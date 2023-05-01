NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission President John Zavodny has announced the two recipients of the Sunbeam Award for 2023: retired director of Island Health Sharon Daley and the Mission’s health care partners. This year’s awardees were chosen for their commitment to exceptional care for island residents served by the Sunbeam.
Both awardees will be recognized at this year’s Sunbeam Award Gala. The gala is the Mission’s annual opportunity to celebrate those who embody the ideals of the community and whose work has made a lasting impact. The 2023 event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Bar Harbor Club.
“Beginning with lighthouse keepers and their families in 1905, the Mission has helped ease the isolation of island life by making health care more accessible,” said Zavodny. “Sharon and our current health care partners represent the latest chapter in that century of service, and we are thrilled to honor their dedication over the years and especially through the COVID pandemic.”
For two decades, Daley delivered health care services to individuals living on Maine’s unbridged, outer islands. During her tenure as the Mission’s director of Island Health, she developed a nascent initiative into a robust program that today includes telehealth, vaccinations, home health, specialist visits and more. Now retired, she and her husband continue to live year-round on Islesboro.
Since the founding of the Island Health program, numerous health care providers and agencies have partnered with the Mission. These partners have ensured Mainers receive quality health services and can continue to live on the islands they call home.
Those interested in attending the gala may request a seat or table beginning June 1. The event includes a presentation, dinner and cocktail hour. For more information, visit https://seacoastmission.org/2023-gala.