Health

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The MDI Lions Club has donated an $8,500 vision screening device to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, which school nurses are using to check children for vision problems.

The club also recently donated $2,500 to the Mount Desert Nursing Association, which is using it to buy wheelchairs and other equipment for its loan closet.

Tags

