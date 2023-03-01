MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The MDI Lions Club has donated an $8,500 vision screening device to the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, which school nurses are using to check children for vision problems.
The club also recently donated $2,500 to the Mount Desert Nursing Association, which is using it to buy wheelchairs and other equipment for its loan closet.
Wanda Fernald, the nurse at Mount Desert Elementary School, said that, over the past dozen years or more, she and the other nurses in the school district have used increasingly sophisticated vision screeners provided by the Lions Club. The latest version is another big step up, she said.
“It’s an enormous help, a great gift for the school system,” Fernald said. “We have all really embraced it because it has picked up a lot of vision issues.
The vision screener is a handheld camera that, from 3 feet away, takes images of the inside of the eye. It can detect six different eye problems including nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.
“It’s easy to handle and easy to use, and you can get a good picture in a second or two,” Fernald said. “It’s a lot more accurate than having a child tell you what they are seeing. We pick up quite a few eye issues, especially in the primary grades.
“District-wide, we screen at least a thousand students a year.”
The results of the screening – the measurements taken inside the eye – can be printed out and given to the child or their parents. If the measurements show that the child might need glasses or a thorough eye examination, the printout can be taken to an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
The Lions Club also provides financial assistance to low-income people who need glasses or eye exams but can’t afford them. And prescription eyeglasses that are no longer needed may be dropped off at L.E. Norwood & Son in Town Hill for recycling and reuse.
Investment in wheelchairs
The $2,500 that the MDI Lions Club recently gave to the Mount Desert Nursing Association is going a long way.
“So far, we have purchased five wheelchairs and four wheelchair cushions, but we still have plenty of their money left because we were able to get the wheelchairs for a total of about $1,200,” said Amy McVety, executive director of the Nursing Association.
She said she plans to ask the Lions Club for permission to use the remaining funds to buy either an electric recliner or a hospital bed for the organization’s loan closet, which is actually the basement of its office building in Northeast Harbor.
“Our hospital beds are in terrible shape,” McVety said.
The loan closet has everything from hospital beds and wheelchairs to crutches and elevated toilet seats.
As for the Lions Club, McVety said, “They’re a great resource.”
The club raises about $30,000 each year to support community nonprofits.
