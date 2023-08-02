Health

The Kogod Family Center for Medical Education at Mount Desert Island Hospital is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

BAR HARBOR — Anyone who has walked down Main Street in town this summer has noticed a new building under construction at the corner of Stanwood Place. This building will be the new Kogod Center for Medical Education at Mount Desert Island Hospital, which will house medical students in training at the hospital.

Preliminary groundwork began last fall and construction started in March.