BAR HARBOR — Anyone who has walked down Main Street in town this summer has noticed a new building under construction at the corner of Stanwood Place. This building will be the new Kogod Family Center for Medical Education at Mount Desert Island Hospital, which will house medical students in training at the hospital.
Preliminary groundwork began last fall and construction started in March.
“We should be completed with construction at the end of 2023 and have it occupied by January of 2024,” said Chrissi Maguire, president and CEO of MDI Hospital. “The budget for the facility was a little under $3 million, and we’re probably just about $50,000 under budget at this point.”
The frame and walls are up, and exterior work will begin soon. Once that is complete, interior finishing and furnishing will take place so that it is ready for medical students to move into for the new year. The building will have eight bedrooms as well as a kitchen, shared living space and learning areas.
A goal of the center is to further the hospital’s efforts to teach students about rural medicine. Medical students from Tufts University, University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, University of Pittsburgh and University of New England all come to MDI Hospital to expand on their city hospital training.
“We are a sought-after destination for rural medical education,” said Maguire.
Maguire said that rural medicine is quite a different experience than practicing in large hospitals in urban centers where there are many different departments, more doctors and specialists on site and easier access to patient transportation. Bar Harbor’s rural nature, paired with the difficulty of being located on an island with one exit and entry point, makes MDI Hospital a good learning experience for future doctors.
“It just gives a broader lens to students who may have only seen a very urban model of health care,” Maguire said. “This helps frame how important rural medicine is and how important your broad training is.”
The Kogod Family Center will also house music therapy students.
MDI Hospital has been implementing music therapy to patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia, both at the hospital and at Birch Bay Retirement Village. The center will have spaces equipped for studying music therapy, fostering students’ understanding of the technique.
The center was made possible by the Kogod family. The Kogods have a home on MDI and have supported the hospital for many years.
“Deepest gratitude to the Kogod family,” said Maguire. “They saw our vision; they have a deep passion for our community. Bob, Arlene and their kids have been so supportive of this program.”
The construction of the Kogod Family Center is just one step in an effort to improve and expand MDI Hospital. The next step is to make improvements to the hospital building itself, with renovation and expansion in several areas.
“The next phase is for the hospital to improve its mechanical systems, heating, plumbing and electricity,” explained Maguire. “And then our bolder, brighter future vision is an expansion and renovation of our emergency services, and renovations of our surgical suite and orthopedic suite, and then a better entrance to the hospital.”