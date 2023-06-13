Health

JAX Sargent, Warner

Jennifer Sargent (left) and Mark Warner.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JAX

BAR HARBOR — Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory have won a prestigious publication award, highlighting their work exploring the effects of diverse genetic backgrounds on cancer using xenograft mouse models.

Jennifer Sargent, supervisor, and Mark Warner, xenograft studies technologist, have won the Disease Models and Mechanisms Outstanding Paper Prize 2022 for their resource article, “Genetically diverse mouse platform to xenograft cancer cells.” This paper was written under the leadership of Muneer Hasham, associate director, and the paper’s senior author, with their research funded by National Cancer Institute under the Innovative Molecular Analysis Technologies program.