Health

DrNadiaRosenthal

Dr. Nadia Rosenthal, scientific director at The Jackson Laboratory, was the senior co-author of this study on COVID-19 symptom severity.

 Photo Courtesy of Nadia Rosenthal

BAR HARBOR — Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory, in conjunction with teams at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, have conducted a study using mice that model the variation in human COVID-19 disease. The responses to SARS-CoV-2 viral infection in mice can help determine the causes of disease severity in humans.

“It’s part of the whole pandemic preparedness movement to better understand why patients are so variably affected by viruses and other pathogens,” said Dr. Nadia Rosenthal, scientific director at the lab and senior co-author of this study.

Tags

Recommended for you