BAR HARBOR — Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory, in conjunction with teams at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, have conducted a study using mice that model the variation in human COVID-19 disease. The responses to SARS-CoV-2 viral infection in mice can help determine the causes of disease severity in humans.
“It’s part of the whole pandemic preparedness movement to better understand why patients are so variably affected by viruses and other pathogens,” said Dr. Nadia Rosenthal, scientific director at the lab and senior co-author of this study.
The goal of the study was to see how mice from different genetic backgrounds reacted to the COVID-19 pathogen. Mice are not natural hosts for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, so to investigate potential differences in immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection, Rosenthal and her team developed a panel of genetically diverse mouse strains, each carrying a human gene that rendered the animals susceptible to infection with the virus.
“We needed a group of mice that represent the full spectrum of human genetic diversity, which is huge,” Rosenthal said.
As Jackson Lab’s Bar Harbor campus does not have the containment facilities to conduct experiments on infectious diseases, Rosenthal reached out to Dr. Sonja Best and Dr. Shelly Robertson at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories, a National Institute of Health outpost in Montana that is equipped for infectious disease research. Here the reactions and immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection of eight different Jackson Lab mouse strains carrying the human gene were monitored by allowing mice to breathe the virus.
Just as humans react differently to SARS-CoV-2, different mouse strains exhibited a wide range of symptoms ranging from nonexistent to severe.
Resistant mice exhibited early control of virus replication in their lungs, launching a rapid, transient inflammatory response that blocked viral spread to other organs. Susceptible mice, meanwhile, had a delayed, dysregulated inflammatory response in the lungs that failed to control viral replication. The variable responses of these mouse strains accurately reflected results from studies on COVID-19 patients
“The strains that recovered or were asymptomatic had a short, sharp increase in certain inflammatory markers in their blood, their immune system going into high gear and essentially quelling the viral attack in its infancy,” Rosenthal explained. “The strains that ended up getting much sicker hadn’t started launching the attack soon enough.”
“Collectively, these animals better represent the spectrum of human disease seen during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rosenthal. “Identifying a mouse strain whose genetic features match a certain patient subpopulation allows us to test not only the safety but the efficacy of vaccines and antiviral drugs in different groups of people.”
Moving forward, the mouse panels can be used to further research what determines COVID-19 severity, including the exact mechanisms underlying immune control of virus replication, the events needed for a well-orchestrated inflammatory response, and longer-term implications for tissue repair and lung function. These insights will be essential for developing more precise therapies for patients.
The mice will also be used to study the effects of Long COVID, through prolonged observation of their health and behavior after infection.
“We’re now gearing up for a more extensive study to determine whether asymptomatic or recovered mouse strains subsequently show any further signs of sickness,” said Rosenthal. “We hope to identify some genetic markers that could predict susceptibility to Long COVID.”
This study has opened the door to research opportunities that do not only apply to COVID-19, but to other human pathogens. By creating groups of mice that represent different human subpopulations, scientists can tailor treatments for a vast array of infectious diseases and provide better patient care for whichever new virus erupts next.
“The idea is to develop strains of mice that better represent the variety of human responses to new pathogens,” Rosenthal explained. “What we need is a mouse starter kit for every viral subspecies that might arise.”