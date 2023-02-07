BAR HARBOR — Jennifer Trowbridge, Ph.D., associate professor and Dattels Family Chair at The Jackson Laboratory, has received an Emerging Leader Award from The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation presented six of these awards, totaling $4.5 million, to outstanding early-career investigators for projects aimed at addressing unmet needs in cancer research.
Trowbridge’s $750,000 award, given over three years, will support her research on stem cells in the blood, with a focus on changes related to aging and the development of leukemia. Her lab’s goal is to identify new targets for treating leukemia.
“This is the fifth year we are encouraging the next generation of oncology superstars through our Mark Foundation Emerging Leader Awards program,” said Ryan Schoenfeld, CEO of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. “We are committed to supporting early-career scientists to ensure their continuing contribution to cancer research; these grants will enable researchers to pursue innovative projects that might never launch without our support.”
Trowbridge received her doctorate from the University of Western Ontario and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Dana Farber Cancer Institute before joining Jackson Lab in 2012. Her research has garnered other awards, including a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Scholar Award and the Janet Rowley Award from the International Society for Experimental Hematology.
“I am honored to be a recipient of this award from The Mark Foundation, which will be instrumental in launching our research program in a new direction towards identification of targets for blood cancer prevention,” said Trowbridge. “The Foundation’s emphasis on supporting unmet research needs and cutting-edge science is incredibly important to patients and families affected by cancer.”
Since launching the program in 2018, The Mark Foundation has awarded more than $29 million to 34 early-career scientists with Emerging Leader Awards.