Health

Jennifer Trowbridge

Recognized as an outstanding early-career scientist, Jennifer Trowbridge, an associate professor at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor, has received $750,000 in support of her research.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JAX

BAR HARBOR — Jennifer Trowbridge, Ph.D., associate professor and Dattels Family Chair at The Jackson Laboratory, has received an Emerging Leader Award from The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation presented six of these awards, totaling $4.5 million, to outstanding early-career investigators for projects aimed at addressing unmet needs in cancer research.

Trowbridge’s $750,000 award, given over three years, will support her research on stem cells in the blood, with a focus on changes related to aging and the development of leukemia. Her lab’s goal is to identify new targets for treating leukemia.