WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced that The Jackson Laboratory is receiving $1,283,324 from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for two research projects aimed at improving human health. One project will examine the relationship between exercise and cognitive function among the aging population and the other will study ways to improve regeneration of damaged human tissue.

“The scientists at The Jackson Laboratory are conducting impressive research to improve human health and overcome challenges that affect nearly every American family,” said Sens. Collins and King in a joint statement. “These investments will help lay the groundwork for breakthroughs in treating and preventing age-related cognitive decline as well as accelerating recoveries from surgeries and injuries. Both of these projects represent exciting advances in their respective fields and have the potential to significantly enhance quality of life.”