Health

JAX Andy Greene

Andy Greene

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JAX

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has appointed Andy Greene as senior vice president of research.

With this appointment, Greene, who has been serving in the position in an interim capacity since October 2022, will be responsible for establishing and managing research policies and operations, as well as integrating and coordinating the diverse components of Jackson Lab to form a cohesive force in the field of genetic and genomic research.