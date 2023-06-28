BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory has appointed Andy Greene as senior vice president of research.
With this appointment, Greene, who has been serving in the position in an interim capacity since October 2022, will be responsible for establishing and managing research policies and operations, as well as integrating and coordinating the diverse components of Jackson Lab to form a cohesive force in the field of genetic and genomic research.
Collaborating with scientific directors in Bar Harbor and Farmington, Conn., Greene will focus on encouraging the organization’s scientists to strengthen their research programs and to pursue basic science discoveries that will empower the global biomedical community in its shared quest to improve human health.
“This appointment is a testament to Andy’s leadership and exceptional scientific contributions – both those essential to basic research and translation to new treatments,” said President and CEO Lon Cardon. “Throughout his tenure, Andy has consistently demonstrated a passion for innovation, a commitment to excellence, and dedication to mentoring and teaching, and we’re so pleased he will serve JAX in this role.”
Greene, a resident of Bar Harbor, joined the lab in September 2019 as professor and director of mass spectrometry and protein chemistry. Prior to Jackson Lab, he was on the faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he was the Robert D. and Patricia E. Professor of Biotechnology and Bioengineering. He also held appointments at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Greene’s lab uses multi-omics systems biology approaches to study blood pressure regulation, cardiovascular genomics and epigenomics, as well as membrane and cellular proteins and their role in cell signaling and cell-cell interaction.
“I’m honored to serve The Jackson Laboratory in this role and contribute to its vital mission,” Greene said. “This is an exciting time at JAX. With more than 60 faculty and their teams dedicated to discovering precise genomic solutions for disease, we’re poised to bridge the gaps between biological knowledge and medical progress to accelerate discovery and impact people around the world.”