Health

MDI Hospital convos in advance care
PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is holding a community informational session called Conversations in Advance Care Planning from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Havana restaurant at 318 Main St. Experts will introduce and define palliative care and care management, walk through the specifics surrounding management of care, and answer questions.

The conversation will be led by registered nurse Patrick Ainsworth and licensed social worker Heather Sinclair from the hospital’s Palliative Care team. They will be joined by Cookie Horner, who worked at MDI Hospital in the Labor & Delivery department for 16 years and at MDI High School as its nurse for 17 years.