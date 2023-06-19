BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is holding a community informational session called Conversations in Advance Care Planning from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Havana restaurant at 318 Main St. Experts will introduce and define palliative care and care management, walk through the specifics surrounding management of care, and answer questions.
The conversation will be led by registered nurse Patrick Ainsworth and licensed social worker Heather Sinclair from the hospital’s Palliative Care team. They will be joined by Cookie Horner, who worked at MDI Hospital in the Labor & Delivery department for 16 years and at MDI High School as its nurse for 17 years.
Since retiring as a nurse, Horner has volunteered for Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, lending her experience and knowledge to the community. She has also been teaching community groups about end-of-life issues for the past 15 years and recently became a certified end of life doula through the University of Vermont Medical School.
“I think it is so important that people are educated about their choices and prepared for end of life long before they get there,” Horner said. “When you have a plan in place for how you want things to go, it gives you control, reduces anxiety and helps those who care for you to give you the best possible choices and scenarios.”
The group will also go over the specialized care someone who is in hospice needs, how to be a good agent for their medical wishes, how to manage their comfort, and how to care for oneself throughout the palliative care of a loved one.