Health

ORONO — Caring for a child with a serious mental illness, one which substantially impairs or limits a person’s major life activity, can lead to a range of emotions for parents and caregivers, from anxiety and shame to guilt and grief. The stress of the task is compounded if there is also a threat of violence from the child with serious mental illness.

A new University of Maine-led study shows that parents raising children with serious mental illness and violent tendencies experience and express grief similar to those of children who have died, which informs how practitioners can help these caregivers cope with the stress.