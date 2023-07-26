SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Residents of Ridge Apartments here in town are taking their safety into their own hands by holding a fundraiser to purchase a defibrillator.
A defibrillator is a piece of emergency medical equipment designed to save the lives of patients experiencing cardiac arrest.
To raise money, a yard sale and raffle will be held at the apartment complex starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, with a rain date on Aug. 12. The goal is to raise $5,600.
“We are calling the fundraiser ‘Save a Life,’” said Ridge Apartments resident Jessie Cole, who is helping to organize the fundraising efforts.
Items donated by apartment building residents and others for the sale include clothing, rugs, handmade crafts and local art. Items and gift cards donated by local businesses and restaurants will be up for grabs in the raffle. Snacks, drinks and baked goods will also be available.
“We’ve been getting donations from people, businesses around town here and restaurants,” Cole said. “People have been so kind and responsive.”
Some of the apartment building residents began looking into options to buy a defibrillator for the complex after a power failure and generator fire last year raised safety concerns. According to residents, the Southwest Harbor firefighters who responded to the incident were surprised to learn that the complex did not have a defibrillator on site.
“We had the fire department come over and they spent almost the whole morning with us talking about safety,” said Cole.
After speaking to firefighters, residents asked the Ridge if a defibrillator could be brought to the complex in case an emergency arose again but were told that funding for one was not in the budget. If residents the device, they would have to find the money for it themselves.
“We decided that a group of us ladies were going to raise some money to get our own,” Cole said.
The type of defibrillator that the residents will get has not yet been decided. That will be chosen based on recommendations from first responders and health care professionals in the area.
“There are different kinds [of defibrillators] that the fire department is going to educate us on, and I’m talking with someone else at the hospital,” said Cole. “We have several retired nurses here, and the fire department will come to educate us on how to use whichever piece of equipment we end up getting.”